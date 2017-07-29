Budapest 2017: Dressel creates history with hat-trick of golds in a single World Championship session

20-year-old Caeleb Dressel continued his week of brilliance at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships, adding three gold's to his tally with dominant wins in both the 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly before leading off the American's in the 4x100 mixed Freestyle final.

In the process, Dressel became the first male swimmer in history to win three gold's in the same session at a World Championship/Olympic Games.

Dressel on his way to 100m fly gold (image source: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

After winning gold in the 50 free, the Florida-native was back in the pool just 31 minutes later to add his fifth gold of the week in the 100 butterfly final. From the outset, gold was never in doubt, with Dressel's winning time of 49.86 seconds only 0.04 off of the great Michael Phelps' world record which has stood for eight years.

In the mixed 4x100 mixed freestyle relay, Dressel posted a time of 47.2 while leading off as the American's smashed the world record, posting a time of 3:19.60 to beat the previous best by over three seconds. Dressel handed over to Nathan Adrian, before Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel led the United States to gold, completing a historic night's work for Dressel.

It was a good evening also for the British team, with Ben Proud taking bronze in the 50 free, while James Guy shared bronze with Joseph Schooling behind Dressel and home-favourite Kristof Milak in the 100 butterfly.

Sjöström fights back from freestyle disappointment to take fly gold over one length before adding 50 freestyle world record

After a stunning defeat to Simone Manuel in the 100m freestyle final on Friday, Sweden's Sarah Sjöström produced a championship record time of 24.60 seconds to take gold in the 50m butterfly.

The Swede was the fastest qualifier and lived up to her favourite tag with a dominant swim, finishing nearly a second clear of runner-up Ranomi Kromowidjojo (25.38) of the Netherlands.

Egypt's Farida Osman set a new Africa Record to take bronze, one-hundredth of a second behind the Dutchwoman. Swimming from lane eight, Osman beat out some much fancied competitors to claim her first championship medal.

Sjöström wasn't done there, and later in the session she broke an eight-year world record in the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle. Swimming in the second semi against Kromowidjojo, the 23-year-old swam away from her compatriots to finish in a time of 23.67seconds, 0.06 better than Britta Steffen's previous best mark set in Rome back in 2009.

Sjöström celebrates her gold medal (image source: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Seebohm surges home to claim Australia's first gold, while Ledecky completes triple-triple

With the glory years now very much in the rear-view mirror, Australian swimming has had another poor week in the pool.

Their gold medal drought lasted seven days in Budapest, with Emily Seebohm finally breaking the duck in a frantic 200m backstroke final.

Seebohm was outside of the medals heading into the final length, before producing a 31.38 split over the final 50 to pip home favourite Katinka Hosszu.

Hosszu has probably not hard the medal-laden week she had been hoping for in her home pool, and she took this final out at a harsh pace, sitting underneath world record time for the first half. The 'Iron Lady' didn't have enough in the tank to hold off the Australian however, and had to make do with silver ahead of American youngster Kathleen Baker who took home bronze.

In the penultimate race of the evening, Katie Ledecky did as expected, claiming gold in the 800m freestyle final. The win was her fifth of these championships, 14th all-time, and means that she has now won gold over 400, 800 and 1,500 metres at each of the last three World Championships.