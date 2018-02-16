PyeongChang 2018 Day Seven round-up: Dom Parsons gets Team GB off the mark, sliding to skeleton bronze

Following a couple of near misses earlier in the week, Team GB finally have their place on the PyeongChang medal table thanks to Dom Parsons.

Taking part in the Skeleton, Parsons claimed a bronze medal few had predicted, beating the legendary Dukurs brothers from Latvia to finish in third spot.

Gold went to South Korea's very own 'Ironman' and runaway leader Yun Sungbin, with the Olympic Athlete from Russia, Nikita Tregubov taking silver after finishing just 0.02 seconds clear of Parsons.

Tregubov's run in the final round looked to have ended Parsons chance of claiming a medal, but after Martins Dukurs made a pair of errors during the second half of his fourth run, the Brit was assured of third place.

Hansdotter tames slalom course as Shiffrin's hopes of PyeongChang dominance ended

Just 24 hours after the postponed giant slalom took place, the women were back on the Yongpyong mountain range to tackle the slalom, with Mikaela Shiffrin again expected to strike gold.

Having been the dominant force in this discipline for a number of years, the American came in as heavy favourite, but after placing fourth at the end of the first run, she gave herself a tough task to overhaul those ahead of her.

Katharina Gallhuber of Austria posted the quickest time of the entire competition - 48.83 - during the second round to pressurise the top four, and despite a strong top half, the giant slalom champion was unable to outdo the 20-year-old at the finish line.

Hansdotter on her way to slalom gold (image source: Ezra Shaw via Getty Images)

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden extended her lead over Shiffrin to move into provisional gold, and after Wendy Holdener saw her 0.2 second lead over the Swede change to a 0.05 second deficit, the Swede could celebrate a famous gold. Shiffrin finished down in a disappointing fourth.

The speed skiers on the men's side were also back in action, and it was 2014 downhill champion Matthias Mayer who edged out Beat Feuz and Kjetil Jansrud to finish atop an experienced Super-G podium.

Cologna completes 15km Olympic hat-trick

At the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre, Dario Cologna claimed gold in the 15km men's classic for the third successive Winter Olympics to bag another gold for Switzerland.

Cologna won the race in a time of 33:43.9 minutes to see off the Norwegian challenge, with skiathlon gold medalist Simen Hegstad Krueger taking silver 18.3 seconds behind the Swiss.

Cologna celebrates defending his 15km classic gold (image source: Matthias Hangst via Getty Images)

Esmee Visser got the Netherlands back on track in the speed skating, taking gold in the women's 5000m race, while Belarusian Hanna Huskova won a crash-riden Aerials final ahead of the Chinese duo of Zhang Xin and Kong Fanyu.

In one of the closest finals of these games so far, Michela Moioli snuck ahead of her opponents to become snowboard cross champion. The Italian saw off the challenge of French youngster Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau and Eva Samkova of fake moustache fame, with America's Lindsey Jacobellis finishing fourth to add more Olympic disappointment to her CV.