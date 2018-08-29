US Open 2018: Roger Federer passes first-round test seeing off Nishioka in just two hours

Roger Federer kicked off his US Open campaign with a convincing 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 straight set win over world number 177, Japan's, Yoshihto Nishioka.

It was the first time both players had met and also an Arthur Ashe debut for Nishioka who had been plagued with an injury earlier on in the year, draws were not very kind to the Japanese player having only just played Marin Cilic at Wimbledon.

Federer out the gates quickly

Federer forced the pressure quickly on Japanese opponent Nishioka with a service brake hold in the first game, and an easy service hold next game to go 2-0 up.

A vintage one-handed backhand from the number two seed forces a mistake from Nishioka to gift Federer a comfortable 4-1 lead.

Despite some costly volley errors, Federer would go on to hold serve to 30 and take his winner tally up to 10, not giving Nishioka much breathing space.

Nishioka makes spirited comeback

With the second set wrapped up just as easily as the first, the world number two seemed to be making easy work of the Japanese opponent with a 3-0 lead in the final set on serve.

It was never going to be easy for Nishioka not long coming back from injury and being handed another tough draw after facing Cilic earlier on at Wimbledon where he lost 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

With some heart and inspired tennis, the Japanese managed to capitalise on his opportunities and break the Swiss serve to take the score to 3-5, the next game proved to be a solid service hold for Nishioka managing to withstand Federer's fine shot-making, taking the score 4-5 with Federer being forced to serve it out.

There was no late night drama though as the Swiss number one served it out comfortably to 15, when you look at the stats it shows just a difference in level with Federer serving out 14 aces with Nishioka not producing one.

The number of winners is also staggering with Federer coming out on 56 and Nishioka of Japan just 18, after this win the number two seed will now face Benoit Paire who could prove to be a tricky second-round meeting with his unpredictable tennis on court.