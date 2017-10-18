Kristina Mladenovic: Season-ending slump is a "great lesson"

Kristina Mladenovic called her recent 10-match losing streak a "great lesson" as she gears up for the Kremlin Cup in Moscow

Mladenovic is close to entering the Top 10 despite an horrific end to the season and only needs to outperform Coco Vandeweghe to claim one of the alternate spots to the year-end WTA Championships in Singapore.