Worcester Wolves sign NBA G-League Draftee Mike Parks Jr

Worcester Wolves have announced their second signing of the off-season, bringing in 23-year-old Mike Parks Jr.

This is the second player announcement this week from the Wolves as they recently announced the return of captain Maarten Bouwknecht.

Head coach Matt Newby looks to strengthen his squad for the new season and sees Mike Parks Jr as the way forward going into the BBL Season.

Journey Through the NCAA

After graduating from Southwest Mississippi, Mike Parks Jr turned his attention to playing in Memphis with the Tigers in the American Athletic Conference.

Parks Jr averaged 7ppg, 3.8rpg and averaging 57% from the field across his two years playing with the Tigers.

Taking on the NBA G-League

College basketball was over and after graduating from the University of Memphis, Mike Parks Jr declared for the NBA draft but unfortunately got undrafted.

The journey took a big turn when being scouted and signed to play in the NBA G-League signing with Raptors 905.

With the Raptors 905 unfortunately Parks Jr only saw the court twice, averaging two and half minuted per game.

Hunting With the Wolfpack

2020/21 campaign is a new chance for Mike Parks Jr to show the world he can play basketball.

The 6-foot-9 giant joins a list of impressive big men Worcester have signed in the past two years, including Lester Prosper and the BBL Cup Final MVP Amir Williams.

Head Coach Matt Newby is excited to bring Mike into the squad and give them more of a chance at a playoff push.

“I feel Mike will be a very valuable asset, whose presence I feel will be integral to our success this season".

"The league in recent years has seen an influx of high calibre interiors, I can’t see that changing looking at recent signings across the league. So, it was important that we found the right player to match up on the inside; in Mike we have a strong, powerful and explosive 5 man with real grit."

This is a new start for the former Memphis man, and will be looking to make a mark in the BBL.

“Michael Jordan once said “you must expect great things of yourself before you can do them”, I am expecting a great season and I am working hard towards it each day"

"I am looking forward to playing in front of the Wolf Pack this season.”