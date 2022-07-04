‘Did remarkably well considering that we only had 11 players’, coach Kanan said after the game against Jansenites

Following their dominant display over Hollandse, SCC went into the game with utmost confidence and desire to win. However, the match commenced with the Jansenites squad dominating possession and it was not a good first-half for the SCC side as they conceded three goals.

Despite the fact that they were trailing, SCC did not throw in the towel and persisted to produce two goals. The first goal was scored by SCC’s Ashwin Kalaichelvan, who picked the ball in SCC’s own half and raced across to score a superb solo effort. Fariz Bin Mohd Basheer scored another goal, courtesy of a penalty corner.

SCC was determined to score and level the game but the Jansenites barrier seemed impenetrable. Jansenites displayed their dauntless spirit by trying to score another goal but SCC’s custodian Gugan Sandran made some crucial saves to keep Jansenites at bay. However, in the dying embers of the fixture, Jansenites scored to make the score 4-2 thanks to a penalty corner, with Ashriq Ferdaus being the scorer.

The coach of the Singapore Cricket Club Hockey team, Kanan, was approached by Vavel after the game and faced questions about the game.