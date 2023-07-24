A game of two halves saw Singapore come back in the second half to win 3-1

The first quarter started with Penang high pressing Singapore right from the start. Fortunately, Singapore was able to play out of the high press but failed to capitalize on their first chance of the game as Ishwarinder Singh placed his shot wide. Penang produced a couple of penetrative passes, which forced the Singapore’s defense into action with crucial interceptions. Singapore's goalkeeper Sukhbir Singh was also forced into making some excellent saves, keeping the scoreline goaless at the end of the 1st quarter.

The 2nd quarter began with Singapore managing to earn themselves their first short corner of the game but to no avail. This resulted in a quick counter attack by the Penang side as Ishvinderjit Singh received a high ball right outside the Singapore D, tricking Gurvinder to go the wrong direction and managing to pull the ball on his reverse and smashing it past Sukhbir. Singapore were down 1-0 and were unable to equalize before half time.

The 3rd quarter started with a strong mentality and fighting spirit with the players believing in themselves to come back and win the game. They began the third quarter with Jaspreet Singh taking the ball on his own , but unable to break through Penang’s tight defense, released the ball to Ishwarpal Singh, who injected it into the D for Naamras Singh to successfully dive and deflect the ball into the back of the net, equalizing for Singapore. Before the end of the third quarter, Penang denied Singapore a clear cut goal-scoring opportunity which resulted in a penalty stroke. Singapore's captain Prem Singh decisively slotted the penalty, making it 2-1 in Singapore's favour.

Down 2-1 in the last quarter, Penang sent more players in to the attacking half. Singapore used this opportunity to play counter-attacking hockey and it proved effective as Thamir extended the lead with a reverse hit, sending the keeper in the wrong direction. Singapore maintained their shape well, until the final whistle to end the game with a 3-1 scoreline.

Sukhbir’s outstanding saves caught the eyes of the supporters and was later interviewed by Vavel Singapore after the game.

His thoughts on the game:

"It was a great team effort full of resilience and commitment to doing better after a disappointing result yesterday. We managed to work on our mistakes and came up with a much needed come from behind victory ahead of our crunch semi-final match tomorrow!"

Difference in preparation of yesterday’s game compared to today’s game:

“Setbacks are part and parcel of sports and we took yesterday’s defeat on the chin and worked on ourselves as a team. I felt that we worked hard off the pitch as well mentally and physically keeping ourselves ready with stretching and productive game analysis so as to be more in sync this time around with better experience and knowledge on the gameplay here”

Half time team reflection: