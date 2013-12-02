Where next for Paul di Resta?

The culmination of the 2013 campaign does not mean that anyone in Formula One can put their feet up near a roaring log fire and enjoy some time off. In the factories, work is ongoing on next season’s car, and drivers are still desperately seeking seats for 2014.

One of those in the rat race for one of the few remaining drives is Paul di Resta. After three seasons with the security of a seat at Force India, he is now on the transfer market, but just how likely a signing is the Scot?

Year on year, di Resta has continued to improve on the points haul of his previous season, but are team directors thinking of looking elsewhere? If they want a consistent performer who will regularly pick up points, then the 27-year-old could be their man.

The beginning of 2013 saw the Scot finish in the points at seven of the first eight races. Despite tailing off in the latter stages of the season that is still a brilliant showing of his consistency.

However, when it comes to raw pace it seems that he might not be quick enough to earn a place over other competitors. Thus far he has qualified on the third row of the grid four times in his F1 career, however, he doesn’t yet seem the type of driver in the mould of Nico Hulkenberg or Pastor Maldonado, who can win you a race or put the car on pole out of the blue.

There appear to be drives still up for grabs at the following teams: Caterham, Marussia, Sauber and Force India. With the greatest respect towards the younger teams, moves to either Caterham or Marussia could be viewed as a step backwards in his rapidly progressing career.

We have already seen the likes of Heikki Kovalainen and Vitaly Petrov slide back down the grid, only to eventually end up out of the sport altogether. Furthermore, a return to Force India also seems unlikely.

That leaves Sauber as his sole target destination, where he could follow in the footsteps of former teammate Hulkenberg, by moving to the Swiss team. A Sauber drive should see him partner Sergey Sirotkin, who is set to become the youngest ever Formula One driver at Melbourne in March.

There is substance to a potential move. The age and financial backing of the Russian would make an ideal teammate to someone with the experience and nous of di Resta.

However, if a move doesn’t materialise, then the Scottish driver does still have options open to him. In 2010 – whilst test driving for Force India – he won a DTM Championship, a sport that would welcome him back next season.