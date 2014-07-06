F1: British Grand Prix 2014 live race commentary and lap by lap updates

15:51: That brings an end to our coverage of the 2014 British Grand Prix. Formula One next returns in Germany in two weeks' time. Bye for now!

15:47: The top 10 in the Driver's Championship are now as follows: Rosberg (165), Hamilton (161), Ricciardo (98), Alonso (87), Bottas (73), Vettel (70), Hulkenberg (63), Button (55), Magnussen (35) and Massa (30).

15:43: Two-time British Grand Prix winner, David Coulthard, will conduct the post-race interviews on the podium. Bottas' second consecutive podium takes him to fifth in the championship.

15:41: If not for Rosberg's retirement, we could have been set for a titanic battle between the two Mercedes cars at the front of the pack. Nevertheless, Hamilton's beaming smile suggests that he had no qualms about that eventuality. Great to see Williams on the podium for a second race in a row, especially at the British Grand Prix. As always, Ricciardo's happy nature brightens up the podium further as the champagne is unleashed.

15:39: 'God save our Queen' rings out around Silverstone again, this time to commemorate Hamilton's victory.

15:38: Those not classified included: Rosberg, Ericsson, Gutierrez, Massa and Raikkonen.

15:37: The rest of the classified finishers were as follows: 11) Perez, 12) Grosjean, 13) Sutil, 14) Bianchi, 15) Kobayashi, 16) Chilton, 17) Maldonado.

15:34: Top 10 finishers: Hamilton, Bottas, Ricciardo, Button, Vettel, Alonso, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Kvyat, Vergne.

15:33: The last time Hamilton was victorious at Silverstone, he went on the win the championship in 2008. This victory - and his teammate's retirement - takes him within four points of Nico Rosberg at the top of the Driver's Championship.

15:30: Lap 52 - LEWIS HAMILTON WINS THE 2014 BRITISH GRAND PRIX! The Brit wins his home race for the second time in his Formula One career. Bottas follows him home in second - claiming his highest-ever finish in the sport. Ricciardo holds off Button to claim the final place on the podium.

15:28: Lap 51 - With two laps to go, Hamilton and Bottas are looking comfortable out in front. Maldonado is a late retirement, pulling off the track with a smoking car.

15:25: Lap 49 - Alonso now claiming that Vettel was using DRS in areas where it is now allowed. Button running out of time to catch Ricciardo - The Red Bull driver is still five seconds clear.

15:23: Lap 48 - Wheel-to-wheel action from Vettel and Alonso once again, which finally prevails in the German being promoted to fifth. The moce took several corners to complete, such was the resistance and reluctance of Alonso.

15:20: Lap 46 - Alonso's tyres are 11 laps older than Vettel's but he is still keeping the reigning World Champion behind him.

15:16: Lap 44 - The field is pretty spread out now, with the main battle being between Alonso and Vettel. Magnussen is waiting in the wings, ready to pounce on any mistake made by the former World Champions.

15:12: Lap 41 - Button could be on for a podium here. He trails third-placed Ricciardo by 10 seconds, but the Australian's tyres are wearing more and more. A pit-stop would relent his podium position, but the McLaren is gradually catching him. It would be Button's maiden podium at his home Grand Prix.

15:10: Lap 40 - Despite 14 (or 13 and a half in reality) grid slots separating them, Alonso and Vettel are providing some great entertainment, but are both getting frustrated over their radios.

15:06: Lap 38 - It takes two to tango, and that is exactly what is happening between Alonso and Vettel. The former World Champions are trading fifth position back and forth here. Vettel is on fresher rubber, but can't make a pass stick.

15:03: Lap 35 - Top 10 as it stands: Hamilton, Bottas, Ricciardo, Button, Alonso, Vettel, Magnussen, Kvyat, Hulkenberg, Vergne.

15:00: Lap 34 - After pitting, Bottas reclaims second by passing Vettel. The German then pits, returning just ahead of Alonso. A brave move from the Spaniard around the outside at the old start/finish straight hands him fifth. Vettel also has Magnussen to contend with now.

14:56: Lap 31 - Bottas has moved up to second, whilst the Red Bulls now occupy third and fourth.

14:54: Lap 30 - ROSBERG IS OUT OF THE RACE! The Championship leader has resigned to retirement, resulting in his first non-finish of the year. Hamilton inherits the lead, with his biggest challenger now out of contention.

14:51: Lap 29 - Hamilton takes two seconds out of Rosberg in one lap! The German loses the lead as he struggles in fifth gear. The British crowd goes wild as their man looks set to eat into his teammate's championship lead. Rosberg limping around the track and trying to get his car going again.

14:50: Lap 28 - Alonso with a good overtake up the inside of Hulkenberg through Copse to move back up to eighth.

14:47: Lap 26 - Hamilton tells his mechanics that he wants a faster stop next time - is he throwing Rosberg a dummy regarding his strategy? Alonso serves his stop/go penalty as he pits for the first time. The Spaniard is then shown a warning flag for exceeding the limits of the track. Further infringements will result in another penalty.

14:44: Lap 25 - Hamilton pits from the lead. A slow stop hands first place back to Rosberg. If Hamilton can manage his tyres, he won't have to stop again. Vettel passes a sluggish Magnusssen, who drops to seventh.

14:42: Lap 24 - Button still holding off Alonso. Hamilton reports that his tyres are beginning to drop off.

14:39: Lap 22 - Any issue with the Championship-leading Mercedes seems distant now, as Rosberg sets the fastest lap of the race. Hamilton might be trying to eek out a one-stop strategy.

14:37: Lap 21- Rosberg reports a potential gearbox problem. The German hasn't had any reliability issues so far this season, finishing in the top two at every round.

14:36: Lap 20 - Hamilton stays out to try and give himself enough of an advantage before pitting. Button doing his best to shake off a persistent Alonso.

14:33: Lap 18 - Rosberg pits with Hamilton clsoing on him. Some vital laps for both drivers to try and take the lead of the race once both have made their stops.

14:32: Lap 18 - Top 10 as it stands: Rosberg, Hamilton, Bottas, Button, Alonso, Magnussen, Vettel, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Sutil.

14:31: Lap 17 - Bottas with a brave and brilliant move around the outside of Button to move to third, from 14th on the grid.

14:29: Lap 16 - Alonso up to fifth after going up the inside of Magnussen. The two-time World Champion can serve his penalty when he makes his scheduled pit-stop.

14:28: Lap 15 - Daniil Kvyat pits as Rosberg is told to stay out for an extra lap before making his first stop.

14:26: Lap 14 - Valtteri Bottas looking good to add to the podium he achieved last time out in Austria. He passes Magnussen to move up to fourth.

14:24: Lap 13 - Alonso's good work will be undone as he is penalised with a five second stop/go penalty. He will again have to climb through the field if he is to score serious points this afternoon. Pre-race, Ferrari estimated that he could finish fifth with a clear run. He is currently running sixth.

14:23: Lap 12 - Replays suggest that Alonso did in fact miss his grid slot, which could result ina penalty if he is deemed to have gained an advantage at the start. Marcus Ericsson into the pits to retire after picking up a problem with the front left of his car.

14:19: Lap 10 - Ricciardo gets past Hulkenberg. Gutierrez collides with Maldonado and the Sauber ends up in the gravel. Yellow flags waved but Vettel makes the first sheduled stop of the day, possibly gambling on the release of a second safety car.

14:18: Lap 9 - The frontrunning Merecedes - separated by 5.5 seconds - are pulling away from the rest of the field. The McLarens are still holding on to third and fourth. The Red Bulls are both on the harder tyre compound at this stage of the race. The real movers are Alonso and Bottas so far.

14:16: Lap 8 - Another Fernando Alonso pass on Hulkenberg promotes him to seventh. However, it might not all be good news for the Spaniard, who is being investigated for not being in his grid slot at the original race start.

14:13: Lap 6 - Alonso passes Kvyat, lining up a move down the old star/finish straight. Ricciardo attempts a move on Hulkenberg that backfries as the Aussie loses eighth place to Alonso.

14:12: Lap 6 - The top 10 are as follows: Rosberg, Hamilton, Button, Magnussen, Vettel, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Kvyat, Alonso.

14:11: Lap 5 - Bottas is on a serious charge, rising up to sixth and on the tail of Vettel.

14:10: Lap 4 - Hamilton passes Button down the Wellington Straight, leaving noone to separate him from Rosberg.

14:08: Lap 3 - Rosberg times his getaway perfectly to comfortbaly lead away from the safety car. Magnussen fails to out-brake Hamilton and runs wide, handing the Mercedes man third place.

14:06: Lap 2 - The Red Bulls are both on the harder tyre, and are the only cars in the top ten on that strategy.

14:05: Lap 2 - The safety car leads the pack away - the mechanics rush back into the pitlane.

14:00: Massa and Raikkonen are the only cars not ivolved in the restart. Meanwhile Chilton will start from the pitlane, and has a drive-through penalty still to serve. The safety car will lead the pack away, before handing the lead of the race back to Rosberg.

13:58: The anticipation and atmosphere at Silverstone are growing as the long-awaited race start comes closer.

13:53: THE RACE WILL RESTART AT 14:05! After nearly an hour of repairs on the Wellington Straight, Silverstone is finally ready to resume the 2014 British Grand Prix. Only one of the scheduled 52 laps has so far been completed.

13:50: The next update on the repair of the barrier is expected at 13:55. Hopefully a restart time will be given then, giving drivers more focus and a schedule to abide by.

13:47: Raikkonen has apparently not sustained any long-term injuries from his shunt into the barrier. His teammate, Fernando Alonso, has risen to 14th at the start.

13:40: Max Chilton seemingly picked up some debris from the Raikkonen crash and entered the pitlane after the red flag was waved. As a result, he has now been issued a drive-through penalty when racing is back underway.

13:39: We are still awaiting confirmation of when the British Grand Prix will restart, following a big crash for Kimi Raikkonen on the very first lap. The Finn limped away from his car after a collision with the barrier on the Wellington Straight.

13:37: No further action will be taken against Vergne or Perez.

13:34: The stewards are investigating an incident at turn one between Jean-Eric Vergne and Segio Perez. That incident was separate to the one that culminated in the reitrement of Raikkonen and Massa.

13:31: Jenson Button ascended to second prior to the red flag. One of the McLaren driver's greatest wins came under similar circumstances in Canada in 2011. Can he remain on the ball when the Grand Prix finally resumes?

12:28: Stewards are still at work on Wellington Straight, fixing the barrier that Raikkonen shunted into on the opening lap. The more you re-look the incident, the more impressive Massa's evasive manoeuvre appears.

13:24: Emerson Fittipaldi is currently in the pitlane, pinpointing yesterday's qualifying as setting up a great race. With fast cars coming from the back of the field due to the lowly grid slots of the Williams and Ferrari cars.

13:22: Rain is forecast for later in the afternoon - potentially around 3pm. As Chilton highlighted, rain could become a decisive factor in determining the finishing order of this Grand Prix.

13:16: The barrier damage caused by Raikkonen is requiring some repairs before we go racing again. It looks as though it will be another 15 minutes at least before the restart. Interesting to hear Max Chilton telling his team that the later into the afternoon this race runs, the greater the chance of rain is.

13:14: Drivers now have to go through their pre-race preparations once again. Maintaining focus is essential, with a lot of drivers commencing the race for the second time from a different position in the pack to where they initially sat on the grid.

13:13: As news breaks that the race will restart behind a safety car, we see images of the large dent that Raikkonen's Ferarri left on the barrier.

13:11: Hamilton made a strong start too, also overtaking a struggling Vettel. He will restart the race in fourth.

13:09: Now we wait for the circuit to be cleared and then we will have another grid restart, with cars lining up as they were when the red flag came out. That means that McLaren will start from second and third. Button and Kevin Magnussen made great getaways, passing Vettel in the process.

13:06: Lap 2 - Red flag is dropped - temporarily stopping the race - to allow stewards to clear up the track. The incident occurred when Kimi Raikkonen ran wide, hit a barrier and flew across the track. A passing Felipe Massa clipped the Ferrari but the Williams made it back to the pits. Raikkonen is out of the car, but limping slightly.

13:04: Lap 1 - Safety car deployed following a big shunt down the Wellington Straight.

13:03: Lap 1 - And it's go, go, go! The British GP begins with Rosberg maintaining his lead and Button jumping to second at the opening corner. Vettel drops to 5th.

13:00: One or two stop strategies look likely to be the most popular today.

12:59: As the cars leave their grid slots to start the formation lap, it will be interesting to see if the Williams and Ferraris can come through the field from 14th and below.

12:57: The biggest talking point of this season has been the inter-team rivalry between Rosberg and Hamilton. The German starts from pole and comes into this weekend with a 29-point advantage at the top of the Driver's Championship.

12:53: Sebastian Vettel starts from second, looking to add to his two podiums in Malaysia and Canada. Button's superb qualifying performance gives him a chance to add to his third place in Australia.

12:47: Lewis Hamilton was concerned with his brakes on his drive to the grid. Images have shown smoke rising from the back of his car as he left the pitlane.

12:46: 'God save our Queen' is now ringing out around the track. Less than 15 minutes to go until lights out now.

12:42: Prince Harry is being shown around the grid by Sir Jackie Stewart, hopefully he will be provided with an entertaining spectacle in Northamptonshire.

12:28: Here is a look at the magnificnet Silverstone circuit. The long and fast, costless-flowing corners are hosting their 50th Grand Prix today:

12:25: Ferrari find themselves in the lowly grid slots of 16th and 18th after both Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen were both eliminated in Q1 yesterday. They will face a tough afternoon to secure some serious points.

12:24: Here is a look at the grid, taking into account several penalties that were handed out:

No Driver Team Grid

6 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 1

1 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull Racing-Renault 2

22 Jenson Button McLaren-Mercedes 3

27 Nico Hulkenberg Force India-Mercedes 4

20 Kevin Magnussen McLaren-Mercedes 5

44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6

11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 7

3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing-Renault 8

26 Daniil Kvyat STR-Renault 9

25 Jean-Eric Vergne STR-Renault 10

8 Romain Grosjean Lotus-Renault 11

17 Jules Bianchi Marussia-Ferrari 12

99 Adrian Sutil Sauber-Ferrari 13

77 Valtteri Bottas Williams-Mercedes 14

19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 15

14 Fernando Alonso Ferrari 16

4 Max Chilton Marussia-Ferrari 17

7 Kimi Räikkönen Ferrari 18

21 Esteban Gutierrez Sauber-Ferrari 19

13 Pastor Maldonado Lotus-Renault 20

9 Marcus Ericsson Caterham-Renault 21

10 Kamui Kobayashi Caterham-Renault 22

12:21: British fans are out in their thousands to cheer on British drivers, Jenson Button, Lewis Hamilton and Max Chilton. Button is third on the grid, Hamilton sixth and Chilton 17th.

12:20: After a damp qualifying session - which provided some surprise grid slots - it looks like we're set for a dry race, meaning that the wait for a wet Sunday continues in Formula One.

12:13: Hello and welcome to live coverage and lap by lap text updates of the 2014 British Grand Prix, with lights going out at Silverstone at 1300 BST. Nico Rosberg prevailed for pole in a wet qualifying session yesterday, will he be able to extend his Championship advantage over Lewis Hamilton? His teammate is sixth on the grid.