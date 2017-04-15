Vettel takes second win of the year - as it happened
Another great drive, and strategy from Vettel and Ferrari. Could Hamilton have won had he not received the five second penalty? It's academic now, and it was his mistake. A superb race under the lights, stay on VAVEL for my impending race report.

Until then, I've been James Eagles - thanks for joining me.

CHEQUERED FLAG: Sebastian Vettel wins the Bahrain Grand Prix, from Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas! Ferrari take their second win of the season as Vettel retakes the outright lead of the championship.

57: FINAL LAP -  as Vettel looks to be home and dry.

55: "Engine problem, engine problem, box now." says Alonso. It's another retirement.

55: Alonso runs deep at Turn 1, allowing Kvyat through.

54: Vettel has cleared the cluster of Kvyat, Alonso and Wehrlein.

53: Five laps to go. Vettel is in traffic at the moment.

52: Ericsson is out of the race, breaking down as Hamilton laps him.

"Gearbox, broken."

50: Vettel has lapped Palmer, but was held up.

49: The gap is just 12.1 seconds between Vettel and Hamilton.

48: Previous to that, Hamilton set the fastest lap and Vettel is about to hit traffic....

47: Hamilton passes Bottas at Turn 13. Most likely an order.

47: "You've got the pace to win this, come on". Hamilton is fired up.

46: Hamilton has eaten into Bottas' advantage. It's now under three seconds between the two.

44: They're certainly not hampering him, a 1:32.962 is the fastest lap.

43: "Why are we on this tyre?" asks Hamilton. He's told by Pete Bonnington that the soft is the superior tyre.

43: Ricciardo is currently the fastest man on track, with a 1:33.495

42: Vettel holds a nine second gap out front.

41: And here he is. He has a five second wait before they can work on the car. He rejoins in third.

41: Mercedes are out for Hamilton.

41: Ocon follows the Renault through.

40: Raikkonen's issue can't be slowing him down too much, as he sets the fastest lap. Hulkenberg nips past Wehrlein for 10th.

40: Ricciardo pits and rejoins on super-softs in 5th.

39: "F**k, [Ocon] was abut 300 metres behind."

"Okay Fernando, plan B. How are the tyres?"

"Just do what you want, mate."

Another fine radio exchange between Alonso and McLaren.

38: Grosjean performs another "pull alongside and pass at Turn 1" move. This time, it's on Kvyat.

38: Bottas gets past Ricciardo, as Raikkonen pits for softs. He rejoins in fifth.

37: "Is there nothing I can do with this issue?" asks Raikkonen.

35: "We need to look after these tyres until the end," Vettel is told. The German is also waved back through by Raikkonen for second.

34: Another overtake on poor Massa at Turn 1, this time his ex-teammate Bottas slithers by for fifth.

34: Vettel rejoins in third, behind Raikkonen and ahead of Ricciardo.

33: Bottas gets past Perez for 6th, as his teammate stays within touching distance of Vettel, who pits.

33: "Check what happened into Turn 4." Raikkonen is unhappy about something, but the rest of the message was inaudible. He's told to go on to a certain steering wheel setting.

32: In comes Grosjean from 9th.

31: Bottas is in for a set of softs. He rejoins in 7th, ahead of Hulkenberg and in clear air.

30: Kvyat makes an audacious move on Palmer at Turn 1 and this time gets through, they bang wheels which hinders Palmer run up to Turn 4, and Alonso takes full advantage.

29: "Keep your head down, this is an important phase of the race."

That suggests that Vettel will have to stop again.

29: Ricciardo takes 5th away from Massa at Turn 1, which seems to be the corner to watch.

27: Hamilton breezes past Bottas at Turn 1, as the Finn waves him by.

25: Alonso moans down the radio...again. Palmer and Kvyat dice, with the Renault losing a smidgen of front wing, but keeping 11th.

24: Raikkonen has passed Massa at Turn 1/

21: Mercedes wish for Bottas to let Hamilton through, so he can scamper away, reducing the impact of the penalty.

20: Five second penalty for Hamilton for slowing down unnecessarily.

20: Palmer follows the Spaniard through.

19: Alonso sweeps past Ericsson for 11th.

19: Grosjean complains about a lack of top speed.

18: Alonso and Palmer fight for 12th, and Alonso gets the job done.

17: Perez gets his former teammate Hulkenberg for 7th.

17: Ricciardo is dropping like a lead balloon on those cold soft tyres, Massa and Raikkonen demote him to 6th.

17: Bottas has a go at Vettel on the outside of Turn 4, but Vettel pushes him wide, the wise fox.

17: We're back underway, Vettel leads from Bottas. Hamilton wastes no time in passing Ricciardo.

16: Five retirements thus far: Vandoorne, Magnussen, Verstappen, Stroll and Sainz. The Safety Car is in this lap.

16: Also Sainz and Stroll's collision is under investigation.

Hamilton under investigation for slowing down Ricciardo at the pit entry.

15 laps in, this is your top 10: Vettel, Bottas, Ricciardo, Hamilton, Massa, Raikkonen, Hulkenberg, Ericsson, Perez, Grosjean

14: Both Bottas and Hamilton are in, utilising this spell. Vettel takes the lead.

13: Vettel is roaring now - a 1:34.597 is better than anything by far. I believe Stroll has been hit by Sainz and brought out the Safety Car.

12: VERSTAPPEN IN THE WALL! His brakes have failed at Turn 4. In comes Raikkonen, but it's slow at the front right.

12: Now free of turbulence from Vettel, Hamilton is closing in on Bottas.

12: Sure enough, Verstappen peels into the pits. Super-softs on his car too and he rejoins behind Vettel in 11th.

11: "I think we need to do something as well, like Ferrari." says Verstappen.

11: Vettel comes in for a set of super-softs. The first of the front-runners to pit. He rejoins in 12th.

10: "Starting to lose the rears more and more." reports Bottas. His engineer says that pressures are higher.

9: Magnussen becomes the second retiree in effect, pulling off at Turn 8.

9: "We're quicker than [Hamilton]" says Verstappen.

9: Verstappen is squirming about in order to distract Hamilton; Stroll pits after flat spotting his tyre.

8: The top five are all covered by three seconds at most. Behind, Raikkonen slips by Massa at Turn 1.

7: Verstappen is closing the gap on Hamilton, who needs to get a wriggle on.

6: "So getting a little bit of overheating" Bottas is told by Tony Ross. Overheating of what?

5: Bottas now sets the pace, a 1:36.463 is the new benchmark.

3: Verstappen sets the fastest lap, with a 1:36.716.

2: Vettel is certainly keeping Bottas very sharp at the front, as he swarms all over the back of the Mercedes.

2: At the end of lap 1, the order is: Bottas, Vettel, Hamilton, Verstappen, Ricciardo, Massa, Raikkonen, Hulkenberg, Grosjean and Ocon

1: Palmer makes a bold move on Ocon, but the Frenchman holds firm. Kvyat narrowly avoids taking Sainz out!

1: Bottas gets a great start and leads - Vettel also looks lively and gets past Hamilton into Turn 1!

The formation lap is underway.

So sad news for Stoffel. For your information, every car bar Ericsson is on the super-soft tyre.

Stoffel Vandoorne's MGU-H problem means that he may not start.

Position Constructor Points
1 Mercedes 66
2 Ferrari 65
3 Red Bull 37
4 Toro Rosso 12
5 Force India 10
Position Driver Team Points
1 Sebatstian VETTEL Ferrari 43
2 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 43
3 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull 25
4 Valtteri BOTTAS Mercedes 23
5 Kimi RAIKKONEN Ferrari 22

Before the formation lap, let's take a look at the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships.

News before the race, with both McLaren's seemingly having troubles before the race; they should be clear to start, thankfully.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the 2017 Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. Once again, I'm your correspondent, James Eagles and will be guiding you through all the events of tomorrow's Grand Prix from the Bahrain International Circuit, situated in the desert area of Sakhir, for the third round of the World Championship.

That's your lot for now, join me from 3:30pm BST tomorrow for F1 live coverage of the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix.