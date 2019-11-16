Hamilton back on top in Brazil FP3          

After interchangeable conditions plagued the opening two sessions, the teams faced a dry final practice session to gain valuable data ahead of qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton edged Max Verstappen to top FP3, but Red Bull and Ferrari look set to pose a serious threat ahead of qualifying.

Having boasted a one-two finish in the previous session, Ferrari proved themselves as serious contenders for pole as Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finished third and fourth respectively, only two tenths off the leading Mercedes.

The red cars’ straight-line speed could prove the difference as they hope to edge ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull in qualifying, who looks to be Mercedes’s closest challenger ahead of the battle for pole position.

Midfield scrap tight

Daniil Kvyat finished best of the rest ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi who outperformed his Alfa Romeo teammate Kimi Raikkonen once again, ending the session in eighth, two-tenths ahead of the Finn.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz could only be separated by three-thousandths and have been closely matched all weekend as they closed off the remaining top ten positions.

Pierre Gasly had an FP2 to forget after his Toro Rosso grinded to a halt and went up in smoke, but he looked to get back on track in FP3 as the Frenchman managed 12th and trailed his teammate by two-tenths.

Renault, as for much of the season, struggled to demonstrate any kind of pace and found themselves 13th and 15th, closely matched with Haas.

After Kevin Magnussen’s praise of his Haas car since his arrival in Interlagos, both Haas drivers struggled into FP3 only able to finish the session in 14th and 16th.

Racing Point and Williams struggle

Racing Point had little to cheer about in FP3 as both Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez only had the Williams drivers behind them and were as far as two-tenths away from Romain Grosjean in 16th.

Robert Kubica continued his miserable time in Brazil ending the session at the rear of the field behind his teammate George Russell, after having a spectacular snap of oversteer which caused the Pole to skate into the barriers amidst the damp conditions in FP2.

FP3 results:

1. Lewis Hamilton

2. Max Verstappen

3. Charles Leclerc

4. Sebastian Vettel

5. Alexander Albon

6. Valtteri Bottas

7. Daniil Kvyat

8. Antonio Giovinazzi

9. Lando Norris

10. Carlos Sainz

11. Kimi Raikkonen

12. Pierre Gasly

13. Nico Hulkenberg

14. Kevin Magnussen

15. Daniel Ricciardo

16. Romain Grosjean

17. Sergio Perez

18. Lance Stroll

19. George Russell

20. Robert Kubica