Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2 review

The second series of Netflix's Formula 1 docu-series, Drive to Survive, has been streaming for just over a week now, giving fans plenty of time to binge all 10 episodes, chronicling the 2019 season through the eyes of the drivers and team principles.

But is it any good? This review will contain some minor spoilers so if, somehow, you haven't got round to watching it, probably best you read another great Vavel.com article, like our preview for the series and come back when you've finished the whole series...

Very revealing and totally gripping

Lets start with the positives. Much like the first series, the best action was found off the track and not on it, as we follow drivers and team personnel, as they deal with the ups and downs of the 2019 season.

Netflix has gained unprecedented access into their private lives and we see and and hear more and more of the conversations that usually take place behind closed doors.

One of the big highlights of the series comes in episode 2, when Haas boss, Gunther Steiner, tears into his drivers, Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen, using every expletive under the sun.

Steiner's antics had been revealing last year, but this series takes it up a notch and is essential viewing.

Mercedes and Ferrari are great additions

The biggest problem with the first series was that the sport's two biggest teams, Mercedes and Ferrari, didn't want to take part. But after its success, they let the cameras in for 2019 and boy, was it worth it.

Mercedes' Germany meltdown makes for glorious viewing and seeing their post-race despair was actually rather heartbreaking, proving that even great champions like Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff are human at the end of the day.

As for the Scuderia, Ferrari's inner team rivalry, between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, is not as enthralling as you would have hoped but is still a very satisfying watch.

Where was Norris?

Now into the negatives. Daniel Ricciardo gets a lot screen-time this series and while he is always a charismatic figure, he had a rather unremarkable 2019 and it would have been better to focus on something else instead. Namely, Racing Point and Alfa Romeo, who are never mentioned.

And despite having rather extraordinary year, Lando Norris barely features and neither does Daniil Kvyat, whose podium finish in Germany and son's birth on the same weekend, would surely have made for a great episode.

Final Thoughts

Although it fails to capture everything (missing out on Vettel's Canada incident is unforgivable), what it does choose to show is nothing short of remarkable and we can only hope that Netflix will renew the series for the 2020 season and beyond.

Overall, Formula 1 Drive to Survive season 2, is a must-watch for any motorsport fan, or indeed any fan of enthralling personal stories, memorable characters and slick production values.