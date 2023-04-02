Max Verstappen describes his Australian Grand Prix win as 'very chaotic and a bit of a mess'

Red Bull continued their dominant start to the season and maintained their 100% win record, this time with Max Verstappen taking the victory for the first time on this track.

The Dutchman started on pole but dropped two places early on to the two Mercedes' of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. However, he managed to regain the lead on lap 12 following a safety car and a red flag, a position he stayed in for the remaining 46 laps.

Whereas Sergio Perez started at the back of the grid due to a mechanical failure in Q1 of qualifying, forcing him to retire the car.

However, after steadily making his way up the grid, the Mexican finished the day in fifth after Carlos Sainz was handed a five-second time penalty, also winning driver of the day and a point for the fastest lap.

Here are the quotes from both sides of the Red Bull garage:

Max Verstappen - 'I'm very happy, but the race itself was a bit of a mess'

It was a tough start for the current world champion as he made a slow getaway and lost two track positions to both Mercedes cars.

However, after the first red flag, he managed to get past both cars, leading the race from there on in and making it look rather comfortable.

Despite winning yet again, Verstappen believes the number of stoppages was unnecessary.

He said: "My start today wasn't amazing and then on lap one I was very careful as there was a lot on the line, I had a lot to lose and a lot to win.

Verstappen celebrating on the podium after his win - (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

"I'm very happy to win, but I think the race itself at the end was a bit of a mess with all the calls. I don't think we needed that second red flag. I think it could have been done with a virtual safety car or a safety car at worst.

"We didn't need all the stoppages and it was frustrating. It left a lot of drivers confused and today was quite messy."

However, on a more positive note, this is the first time Verstappen has won the Australian Grand Prix, and the first time Red Bull have won it since 2011.

"It's my first win in Australia which feels really good, it's also been a while for the team so it means a lot to us," the Dutchman said.

"It's been a chaotic day but its great to see the fans had a great time despite the long wait!"

Sergio Perez - 'If I had been more aggressive earlier on, I could've finished higher'

Perez had to start the race at the back of the grid following a nightmare qualifying that saw him retire the car after a mechanical failure in Q1.

However, the Mexican showed yet again what a capable driver he is, finishing fifth, getting the fastest lap, and winning driver of the day.

He said: "Generally, it was a good result today. Yesterday, I obviously lost a bit of confidence with the car, but we made a lot of changes and that helped me heading into the race.

"I had a really good start and jumped three of four places. But, I was frustrated later on as I couldn't advance any further, maybe if I had been more aggressive earlier on, I could've finished higher."

Perez discussing with Verstappen during a red flag delay - (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

With a slight pause in the calendar, the next race will be in four weeks when the drivers head to the streets of Azerbaijan, with Perez already focused on the challenge ahead.

"Overall, this race gives us confidence heading into Baku in a few weeks and we look forward to the challenge it brings us."