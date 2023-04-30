Sergio Perez: 'I want to win the Championship just as much as Max'

Max Verstappen saw his title advantage cut to just six points as his teammate Sergio Perez claimed the victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

This result meant that Red Bull continued their dominant start and 100% win record to the season, while claiming their third 1-2 finish in just four races.

Despite starting third on the grid, Perez overtook the leader Charles Leclerc in the early stages of the race alongside Verstappen, with both Red Bull's trading the fastest lap times.

However, the defining moment was when a safety car was deployed in between both drivers pitting, with Verstappen dropping to third whilst his teammate cruised into a comfortable lead.

Verstappen did overtake Leclerc for the second time, but the world champion had to settle for second and watch his teammate take home the victory.

This takes the Mexican to 87 points in the drivers championship, six behind Verstappen, while their team go 93 points clear of second-place Aston Martin at the top of the constructors.

Here are the quotes from the Red Bull garage:

Sergio Perez - 'I want to win the Championship'

Perez's best start to a F1 season continued in Baku as the Mexican claimed his second win of the season and became the first driver to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix more than once.

The weekend started brilliantly for the Mexican, winning the sprint race to claim an extra eight points on top of the 25 he gets for the Grand Prix victory.

Perez celebrating with his team after winning - (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

This takes him to just six points behind his teammate, but Perez insists that their relationship will remain strong despite competing for top spot.

He said: "There is a very high level of respect between Max and myself, and the whole team. The level we are operating at means we are pushing each other really hard, we obviously want to beat each other and I want to win the Championship just as much as Max wants it.

"I feel we are very similar in the way we approach or think about sport so I don't think he will change. We will be fighting each other like we did today, as much and as hard as we possibly can. But there is a high level of respect between us and our team.

"There are plenty of races coming up, but we have to make sure when we are able to win a race, we grab it with both hands."

Max Verstappen - 'Checo and I will continue fighting'

It took only four laps for Verstappen to overtake Leclerc and gain the lead in the race, making it look like that it would be yet another comfortable win for the Dutchman.

However, the current world champion pitted before the safety car for Nyck De Vries came out, meaning that Perez could change his tires and still remain in the lead when the race got back under way.

After temporarily falling to third, Verstappen went past Leclerc again and settled for second place behind is teammate, someone that he praised highly during the press conference.

He said: "Checo this year has been really on it and is performing well which is great to see. He's feeling more confident in the car and in the team as well, something we are really enjoying.

Perez and Verstappen celebrating after Azerbaijan Grand Prix - (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"You need to acknowledge and appreciate when somebody has done a great job and that's exactly what happened today. We will continue fighting for the rest of the season but that's normal, its something we have done for our whole life.

"We clearly have the fastest car but I've been in this position before, it's a very long season and there are a lot of different tracks coming up. But it is all about consistency."