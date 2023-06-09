Singapore GP and Singapore Tourism Board Collaborate to Make Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix Greener

With 100 days remaining until the Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023, preparations are underway to boost the event's environmental sustainability.

Increased focus on sustainability

Solar panels have been installed on the F1 Pit Building, generating cleaner energy and reducing the carbon footprint. The installation of 1,396 solar panels is expected to generate 803,155 kWh of energy annually, sufficient to power the F1 Pit Building for a month of racing. Any excess solar energy will be sold to the grid to offset utility costs.

The organisers, Singapore GP Pte Ltd, are also improving the energy efficiency of the race track's lighting system. The existing metal-halide projectors will be replaced with LED track lights, consuming at least 30% less electricity. The new lights provide immediate brightness, saving time and energy. These LED floodlights offer optimal lighting conditions for drivers and meet the latest broadcasting standards.

Collaboration with other organisations

These sustainability initiatives are part of Singapore's efforts to position the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix as an environmentally conscious event. Last year, Singapore GP Pte Ltd and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) introduced measures to transition towards cleaner energy, improve resource efficiency, enhance waste management, and reduce single-use plastics.

Ms Ong Ling Lee, Executive Director of Sports and Wellness at STB, expressed excitement about the milestone of powering the F1 Pit Building with renewable energy. She emphasised the reduction in carbon footprint for the race and other events held at the facility. Sustainability remains a crucial priority for the Singapore race, with ongoing collaboration between Singapore GP, STB, and partners to further enhance sustainability.

Furthermore, DZ Engineering and the Dino Zoli Foundation will organise an art exhibition to repurpose the metal-halide projectors being replaced. The exhibition, scheduled for September, will showcase artworks created by the old projectors, promoting a more sustainable future.

Ms Sasha Rafi, Director of Sustainability for Singapore GP Pte Ltd, expressed enthusiasm for the sustainability efforts and hinted at additional initiatives and the upcoming release of the carbon footprint report from last year's event.

New benchmarks for environmental sustainability in motorsports are set to be established by the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix by adopting cleaner energy sources and energy-efficient lighting. The initiatives highlight the organisers' dedication to reducing the event's environmental impact.