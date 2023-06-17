Singapore GP's Grand Tour Brings Thrilling Formula 1 Action to the Heartlands

As preparations for the highly anticipated Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 are underway, race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd is embarking on an extensive Grand Tour across Singapore. The aim is to bring the exhilaration of the night race to the heartlands through a series of complimentary race-themed activities.

Gearing up for the Singapore GP

Singaporeans can engage in various experiences, including games and race simulators featured in a roving truck. Additionally, they can enjoy live screenings of F1 races, attend informative talks about Formula 1, participate in behind-the-scenes tours, and take a walk in the Pit Lane.

Now in its seventh year, the Grand Tour will kick off on 17th June, with the renowned #SingaporeGP Truck making its way around Singapore. This year's edition will showcase popular F1 racing simulators and introduce new games designed to test players' precision and reflexes. Visitors will also have a chance to win exclusive Singapore GP merchandise.

In collaboration with the Housing & Development Board (HDB), the #SingaporeGP Truck will make pit stops at various locations from June to September. These locations include community centres, schools, shopping malls, and heartland areas. To heighten the anticipation leading up to the night race, a Grand Tour Festival will be hosted in the heartlands, featuring a range of F1-themed activities.

Activities to look forward to

Formula 1 fans can look forward to experiencing the nail-biting action of the Austrian, Hungarian, Belgian, Dutch, and Italian races from July to September. They can attend free live screenings of qualifying sessions and races held at different venues across the island, immersing themselves in the thrilling atmosphere of Formula 1.

Several public sharing sessions have been organised for those curious about Formula 1 and the planning behind the race. The Beginner's Guide to Singapore GP, in partnership with the National Library Board, will feature talks by the personnel involved in various aspects of the race. Informative sessions will also be conducted at tertiary institutions and universities in collaboration with Sgcarmart, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of the premier motor racing championship and its significant impact on the automotive industry.

Formula 1 enthusiasts can also embark on free guided Behind-The-Scenes Tours of the F1 Pit Building. On the 19th and 20th of August, participants will gain exclusive access to restricted areas of the Marina Bay Street Circuit, including the Race Control room, Formula 1 garages, and Media Centre, witnessing the latest sustainability innovations implemented for the event.

The Pit Lane Experience will return on 14th September, allowing 4,000 people to stroll down the Pit Lane and observe the Formula 1 team garages up close. Visitors will also have an exclusive opportunity to partake in the Zone 1 F1 Village festivities before the Circuit Park gates officially open for ticket holders the following day.

Both the Behind-The-Scenes Tours and the Pit Lane Experience are open to Singaporeans and residents, and interested individuals can enter a ballot to win a pair of passes starting from 1st July.

Singapore GP has collaborated with local institutions to inspire the next generation of motorsports and events personnel. Republic Polytechnic is hosting a street circuit design competition, inviting participants from the public and behind-the-scenes tour attendees to showcase their creativity in designing captivating tracks. The winning design, selected from submissions by Diploma in Media Production and Design students, will be displayed on an F1 replica car at the Circuit Park during the race weekend.

Fans can find more information about the Singapore GP Grand Tour campaign by visiting http://singaporegp.sg/en/the-grand-tour.