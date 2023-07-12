Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023 reveals stellar entertainment lineup

The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 has unveiled its full entertainment lineup. The event, scheduled for 15th to 17th September, will offer over 80 hours of entertainment across the Circuit Park.

The lineup of international and local artists

Joining the previously announced acts like 88rising, Post Malone, and Robbie Williams, the lineup now includes Kings of Leon, Culture Club, Groove Armada, and Madness.

This year's programme features diverse talent to entertain fans throughout the race weekend. The Asian-American record label 88rising has expanded its lineup by adding four talented artists. Japanese multilingual girl group XG, known for their viral TikTok rap cypher "Galz Xypher," will perform on Friday, 15th September, at the Zone 4 Padang Stage.

Joining them will be BIBI, a Korean singer-songwriter and rapper, Thai hip-hop artist MILLI, who gained recognition with her debut single "Phak Kon," and the Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!, showcasing their distinctive sound and captivating self-choreographed dance routines.

Highlight Performances

One of the anticipated highlights of the event will be the performances by the multi-platinum-selling band Kings of Leon. This will be their first-ever show in Asia outside of Japan.

British pop phenomenon Culture Club, led by Boy George, will also take the stage, and the beloved British band Madness will deliver an energetic performance. Groove Armada, the renowned British electronic music duo, will engage the audience with their unique tunes just before the race on Sunday, 17th September.

These headlining acts are expected to create an exciting atmosphere for all attendees.

Additional Entertainment and Races

Apart from the main stages, the event will feature various international and local acts spread throughout the Circuit Park. Notable international artists include The Kooks (UK), JOAN (USA), San Cisco (Australia), Meg Mac (Australia), Safia (Australia), Kalpee (Trinidad & Tobago), Sunwich (Indonesia), Jinan Laetitia (Indonesia), Airliftz (Malaysia), and aswekeepsearching (India).

The local lineup includes Astronauts Matilde G, Sam Dreebsby, Royalusion, and Hijack Hayley.

Roving acts will entertain fans at various locations, adding to the overall enjoyment of the event. Attendees will also be able to engage with their favourite drivers during theForm F1 Drivers' Meet & Greet Sessions. Additionally, the event will host two support races: the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia and TSS The Super Series, adding to the excitement on the track.

Ticketing Information Photo credit: Singapore GP

Limited tickets for two new grandstands, Bayfront (Turn 17) and Raffles (Turn 5) are now available, priced from S$888. The closure of the Bay Grandstand due to the redevelopment of The Float at Marina Bay has reduced overall capacity. However, Singapore GP is working with stakeholders and local authorities to identify new viewing sites to accommodate the demand.

All Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 tickets grant access to the concerts at the Padang Stage in Zone 4. Patrons must ensure they have a valid ticket for the specific day of an artist's performance. Official tickets can be purchased from the website www.singaporegp.sg and from authorised ticketing partners.