Singaporean Driver Christian Ho Clinches Second Win in Spanish Formula 4 Championship

Singaporean teenager Christian Ho secured a second victory in the 2023 Spanish Formula 4 (F4) championship in Valencia on October 15, propelling him to second place in the drivers' championship with one round remaining.

Story of the race

At the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Christian, driving for Campos Racing, capitalized on a solid start, taking the lead as championship leader Théophile Naël experienced a stall, dropping to 12th. Christian maintained control, completing a flawless drive to win the race in 25 minutes and 54.987 seconds, earning an additional point for the fastest lap. Teammate Matteo de Palo and Carlin's Alex Ninovic Carlin completed the podium.

This triumph adds to Christian's consistent podium finishes in his second Spanish F4 season, building on his earlier breakthrough win in May. Christian secured third and sixth positions in Valencia in the two preceding races. Delighted with the victory, especially in Valencia, where Campos Racing is based, the 16-year-old expressed satisfaction with his second-place standing in the championship.

While acknowledging the slim chances of clinching the championship in the final round, Christian emphasized the unpredictable nature of racing. He stated, “It feels good to be back in second in the championship after some very solid races, with seven consecutive top three finishes (before penalties) in the last seven races. My chances of clinching the championship in the final round are very slim but anything can happen in racing, so I believe there is still a chance. Of course, I would like to win the championship, but nevertheless, an overall top three in one of the top F4 competitions in the world would still be a good result.”

Championship leader Naël, driving for Saintéloc Racing, faced setbacks and finished in 19th place after a two-second penalty. Despite this, he maintains a significant lead with 281 points, 65 points ahead of Christian (216), followed closely by teammate Enzo Deligny (213) and Valerio Rinicella of MP Motorsport (211).

The Spanish F4 championship format includes three races per weekend, with Races 1 and 3 lasting 30 minutes plus one lap and Race 2 lasting 25 minutes plus one lap. Points are awarded to the top 10 finishers, with the winner of Races 1 and 3 earning 25 points.

The season will culminate at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on November 11 and 12, offering Christian an opportunity to improve on his 13th position from the previous year.

What's Next: Eurocup-3

Christian's journey in pursuing a Formula One (F1) career in Europe has progressed steadily. His manager, Morgan Caron, acknowledges his potential and has confirmed Christian's participation in the Eurocup-3 series next season with Campos Racing—an intermediary step between F4 and Formula Three (F3). Caron remains optimistic about the championship, and while there is a chance, the primary goal is for Christian to transition to Formula 3 by 2025, aligning with the trajectory of several current F1 drivers like Verstappen, Leclerc, and Hamilton.

A Positive Outlook

Despite the challenges of balancing racing with studying for his GCSE O Levels, completed in June 2023, Christian remains focused and prepares for A Levels at a boarding school near London in the United Kingdom.

Looking ahead to the season finale, he maintains a determined approach, emphasizing the importance of consistency and resilience learned throughout the season. On the season finale in Barcelona, Christian added: "My approach to the final round will be the same approach I take to every other round, which is to try and win every race and be the quickest. I feel like we have been building up momentum after every single race since the summer break so I will be preparing the same way I have for every round. I have learnt a lot of things from the season so far but I think the main thing I have learnt from this season is to never give up and to never let other people revel in your downfall."