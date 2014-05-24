Heineken Cup 2014: Toulon - Saracens Live Score and Commentary

79` Wilkinsons gets a standing ovation as he leaves the pitch, his final minutes in rugby.

77` Armitage is my man of the match today, outstanding at number 8 today.

75` Toulon have a scrum, on the 5 yard line, another try could be on it`s way.

68` The atmosphere has died down, Saracens are out of ideas.

64` Wilkinson converts the resulting penalty, and adds 3 points to the score board.

63` Farrell makes contact with his opposition off the ball, although it was a dive claimed the referee.

61` Wilkinson converts for 2 points.

60` Wilkinson combines with Juan Smith down the right flank, and the big man finishes it off.

57` Farrell makes a surging break and Ashton makes a splendid run, but can`t hang on to the ball, after Farrell offloaded the ball to his team mate.

54` Wilkinson coverts the penalty following the poor scrum, Toulon now return to a 7 point advantage.

51` Again the ref has had to stop play due to the poor scrum.

48` Toulon are camped in Saracens 22, a try is surely looming.

44` Farrell converts his penalty to make it 10-6.

40` Kick Off, the second half has begun.

38` One for the romantics looking, Johnny Wilkinson puts another 3 points on the board for Toulon from a drop goal.

35` Penalty to Toulon, which Wilkinson takes, and finds touch,

30` After a fantasic chip into the corner, Giteau manages to get hold of the ball to finish off an excellent move. Wilkinson converts then. 7-3.

TRY TOULON

29` The game is without any flow, with the game continuing in a stop/start format.

27` Toulon get their first penalty of the game, Wilkinson finds touch majesticly.

24` Farrell misses the resulting penalty, however Toulon are a man down for the next 10 minutes

22` Yellow card awarded to Fernandez of Toulon for pulling down a Saracens forward while in the air.

20` Brilliant rugby by Saracens, resulting in Farrell atempting a drop goal, which goes wide.

18` Burden with a horrible tackle on his opposite number, shoulder charging him.

15` Saracens attempt to clear the ball, but it is blokced down, and Toulon are unlucky not to get themsleves on the scoresheet

12` Saracens awarded another penalty, this time at a tough angle and distance, none the less, Bosch`s attempt falls short.

10` Rolland, the ref, again having to step in for the poor set in the scrum, claims it`s not what the fans have come for.

8` The scrum again collapses with the players complaining about the cut up pitch.

6` Barritt stops Toulons patient build up, as he steals the ball on his own try line.

5` Following a short line out, Toulon gather in Saracens 22.

3` Farrell takes his points with a straight forward kick. 3-0 to Saracens.

2` First penalty awarded to Saracens following a penalty, great start.

1` Kick off, Ashton does brilliantly to put his opposite number under pressure.

4:48. Here's a clip of the best of Farrell, something we could expect from him today in the Live Toulon - Saracens.

4:44. Head-to-Head

Toulon and Saracens have met on three occasions. Their first encounters came during the Pool stage of the 2009-10 European Challenge Cup. After Toulon won the first game, Saracens had their revenge, winning the return 28-9, but Toulon pipped them for first place in the Pool and went on to reach their first European final.

4:43. One of the most memorable moments in Heineken Cup history.

4:40.Less than 20 minutes to kick off

4:37. Here's a promo video for the game.

4:34. Here's a tweet from one of Saracens players. @Ben_spencer9: Heineken cup final day! A chance to make another great memory! Let's go @Saracens

4:32. Johnny Wilkinson has said if he was to be defeated today, it would be his most painful defeat he has ever suffered.

4:30. 30 minutes remain till kick off

4:24. Today's a brilliant day of sports for all, with the Championship Play off currently taking place, as well as the Champions League final on tonight, both being covered here on Vavel.

4:22. Here's coverage of last years final, where Toulon lifted the cup in Dublin over Clermont.

4:18. There will be 72500 people in the stadium today, are they in for a great?

4:16. Here's a clip of the best rugby Saracens have played their this year.

4:14. Here's a clip of some of the best rugby Toulon have played this year.

4:10. Here's a clip of the very best of Johnny Wilkinson, through out his career.

4:09. Saracens average 3 tries a game, how many will they score today?

4:07. Saracens finished top of their domestic league finishing with 87 points, 9 points ahead of second place Northampton.

4:00. Saracens: 15 Goode, 14 Ashton, 13 Bosch, 12 Barritt, 11 Strettle, 10 Farrell, 9 Wigglesworth; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Brits, 3 Stevens, 4 Borthwick (capt), 5 Hargreaves, 6 Brown, 7 Burger, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 George, 17 Barrington, 18 Johnston, 19 Botha, 20 Wray, 21 De Kock, 22 Hodgson, 23 Wyles

3:58. Toulon: 15 Delon Armitage, 14 Mitchell, 13 Bastareaud, 12 Giteau, 11 Habana, 10 Wilkinson (capt), 9 Tillous-Borde; 1 Chiocci, 2 Burden, 3 Hayman, 4 Botha, 5 Rossouw, 6 Smith, 7 Fernandez Lobbe, 8 Steffon Armitage

Replacements: 16 Orioli, 17 Menini, 18 Castrogiovanni, 19 Williams, 20 Bruni, 21 Mermoz, 22 Claassens, 23 Suta

3:56. Toulon would be only the third team to retain their title, if they were to win tonight

3:54. Just over an hour left until the game gets underway.

3:52. The excitement is building within the stadium with this game set to be an emotional roller coaster, with both captains making their penultimate appearances

3:50. A player to look out for today. Toulon No 8 Steffon Armitage has made 17 turnovers in eight matches and takes his place in the starting XV, alongside Juan Smith and Juan Fernandez Lobbe.

3:49. We will announce the team news soon.

3:44. Toulon and Saracens have met before, at the semi-final stage last term, when seven penalties and a drop-goal from Jonny Wilkinson's boot sent the French side into the final with a 24-12 victory at Twickenham.

3:42. Here's the odds for today, Toulon 4/6,Saracens 7/5, Draw 22/1 the French are clear favourites.

3:40. Should Toulon prevail, former England fly-half Wilkinson will become only the fourth captain to lift the European trophy twice

3:37. Speaking to ESPN Scrum's Tom Hamilton this week, the aforementioned Vunipola called Burger "the best tackler in our team," adding: "It's one of the best things to look, it's like seeing someone chopping trees. You sometimes stop and just look him."

3:35. Another key battle today will be Chris Ashton vs. Bryan Habana.

3:32. Today we'll see two of the best fly halves in English history, Owen Farrell vs. Jonny Wilkinson

3:29. Saracens coach Paul Gustard said of Borthwick's farewell, per BBC Sport:

"He is our club captain and it is known that Steve is retiring in two weeks' time. It will be a fitting end to a fantastic career, for a guy who has played 57 times for his country and is the most-capped Premiership player, to finish with the Heineken Cup final and the Premiership final. Fingers crossed he will hopefully be fit for the weekend."

3:27. Saracens will have to wait to hear about the fitness of one of their key players for the Heineken Cup final, with Steve Borthwick struggling with injury

3:23. Mick Cleary of The Telegraph reports that Boudjellal said: "It really is imperative that we offer Jonny something special this season because we just will not have this sort of opportunity again. And for him to be coming up against an English club in the final, well that may only seem a detail to most people but to him it will mean a lot."

3:17. Captain of Toulon, Johnny Wilkinson will play his last ever game today, with the fly half retiring after this game.

3:14. Toulon have had a wonderful season, with the side already finishing top of the Top 14 division, finishing on 77 points.

3:12. The last English side to win the Heineken cup was London Wasps in 2007.

3:10. Saracens will look to put themselves in the record books. As the side have yet to reach a Heineken Cup final. Will they be successful on their first attempt.

3:07. Last year, today's finalist, Toulon beat French rivals, Clermont, in a scintillating final, which finished 16-15, in the Aviva stadium, in Dublin.

3:05. The last time the final took place in the Millennium stadium, Leinster were victors as they overcame Northampton 33-22, in a thrilling second half come back, thanks to fly-half Jonathan Sexton.

3:02. The final is taking place in the Millennium stadium, a perfect setting for such a historic match.

3:00. Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Toulon v Saracens, in today's crunch match in the Heineken Cup. I'm Conor(@TheFalseWinger7), hopefully you'll enjoy what is promised to be a brilliant spectacle.