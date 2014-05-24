Heineken Cup 2014: Toulon - Saracens Live Score and Commentary
79` Wilkinsons gets a standing ovation as he leaves the pitch, his final minutes in rugby. 

77` Armitage is my man of the match today, outstanding at number 8 today. 

75` Toulon have a scrum, on the 5 yard line, another try could be on it`s way. 

73` Surely this game is over, comment below with you man of the match. 

68` The atmosphere has died down, Saracens are out of ideas. 

64` Wilkinson converts the resulting penalty, and adds 3 points to the score board. 

63` Farrell makes contact with his opposition off the ball, although it was a dive claimed the referee. 

61` Wilkinson converts for 2 points. 

60` Wilkinson combines with Juan Smith down the right flank, and the big man finishes it off. 

57` Farrell makes a surging break and Ashton makes a splendid run, but can`t hang on to the ball, after Farrell offloaded the ball to his team mate. 

54` Wilkinson coverts the penalty following the poor scrum, Toulon now return to a 7 point advantage. 

51` Again the ref has had to stop play due to the poor scrum. 

48` Toulon are camped in Saracens 22, a try is surely looming. 

44` Farrell converts his penalty to make it 10-6.

40` Kick Off, the second half has begun. 

38` One for the romantics looking, Johnny Wilkinson puts another 3 points on the board for Toulon from a drop goal. 

35` Penalty to Toulon, which Wilkinson takes, and finds touch,

30` After a fantasic chip into the corner, Giteau manages to get hold of the ball to finish off an excellent move. Wilkinson converts then. 7-3.

TRY TOULON

29` The game is without any flow, with the game continuing in a stop/start format. 

27` Toulon get their first penalty of the game, Wilkinson finds touch majesticly. 

24` Farrell misses the resulting penalty, however Toulon are a man down for the next 10 minutes

22` Yellow card awarded to Fernandez of Toulon for pulling down a Saracens forward while in the air. 

20` Brilliant rugby by Saracens, resulting in Farrell atempting a drop goal, which goes wide. 

18` Burden with a horrible tackle on his opposite number, shoulder charging him. 

15` Saracens attempt to clear the ball, but it is blokced down, and Toulon are unlucky not to get themsleves on the scoresheet

12` Saracens awarded another penalty, this time at a tough angle and distance, none the less, Bosch`s attempt falls short. 

10` Rolland, the ref, again having to step in for the poor set in the scrum, claims it`s not what the fans have come for. 

8` The scrum again collapses with the players complaining about the cut up pitch. 

6` Barritt stops Toulons patient build up, as he steals the ball on his own try line. 

5` Following a short line out, Toulon gather in Saracens 22. 

3` Farrell takes his points with a straight forward kick. 3-0 to Saracens.

2` First penalty awarded to Saracens following a penalty, great start.

1` Kick off, Ashton does brilliantly to put his opposite number under pressure. 

4:48. Here's a clip of the best of Farrell, something we could expect from him today in the Live Toulon - Saracens.