Huddersfield Giants 14 - 18 Wakefield Trinity: Trinity Beat Giants To End Losing Run

Wakefield Trinity ended a ten-match losing run with a hard-fought 18-14 win over the Huddersfield Giants.

Two tries from Tom Johnstone inspired Trinity to victory, moving them level in 10th place with Hull Kingston Rovers whereas, for Huddersfield, it all but ended their chances of a top-four place.

Story of the match

Wakefield dominated the early stages of the match but struggled to penetrate the Huddersfield try line, despite four consecutive sets at one stage.

They did eventually open the Giants up as a grubber kick from Jacob Miller was chased and grounded by Matty Ashurst.

Ryan Hampshire converted but Huddersfield soon found some form and hit back after 22 minutes.

Shortly after Wakefield’s Jack Croft had an effort ruled out, the Giants battled their way to the other end of the field before Aidan Sezer dropped the shoulder and breezed over from ten metres.

Lee Gaskell’s conversion levelled the match up once again before the Giants took the lead shortly before the break.

Sezer was the architect once again. His cross-field kick being pouched by Jake Wardle before his final offload sent Jordan Turner over for a simple try.

Second half

The Giants remained on top early in the second half and shortly after Brandon Moore had a try ruled out, young Sam Wood fended off Johnstone to score in the corner.

Wakefield kept on battling and soon responded. Ben Jones-Bishop intercepted a pass before the ball eventually found its way to Johnstone, who returned the favour to Wood and scored in the corner.

The game was then well in the balance for the next 20 minutes, with both teams going close.

Jones-Bishop had a try ruled out as teammate Kyle Wood was ruled offside from a high kick in the build-up.

However, Trinity grabbed their winning try with five minutes remaining.

A big tackle by Miller forced the ball loose from Wood before the former scooped up possession and handed Johnstone his second try of the evening.

Another two goals from Hampshire helped seal Wakefield’s first win since March.