As it happened: Hull FC breeze past Salford to maintain 100% start

That's a wrap

That's all we have time for in today's coverage, as Hull FC breeze past a lacklustre Salford Red Devils.

Thank you for following along with our coverage, until next time, I've been Tom Young, goodbye!

Full-time: Hull FC 35-4 Salford Red Devils

And that's all she wrote.

It took 20 minutes for the initial breakthrough to come, but once it did, FC never looked back.

The Black and Whites make it two from two to start the season, although the victory may be overshadowed somewhat by injuries to Mark Sneyd and Josh Reynolds.

Meanwhile for Richard Marshall and Salford it's yet another heavy defeat, with just two tries scored in 180 minutes of Super League action.

77' - Successful Conversion

Jake Connor adds the extras.

35-4.

75' - TRY HULL FC

Another one for the Black and Whites, as Cameron Scott gets over for his first of the campaign.

A very good performance from Hull FC this afternoon.

 

 

72' - Drop Goal Successful

And as I say that, Jake Connor slots a drop goal over to extend FC's lead to 25.
70'

The pace of the game has slowed massively here, with both sides seemingly content with the scoreline as it stands.

 

62' - Penalty Successful

Hull FC are awarded a penalty bang in front of the sticks and they elect for the two points.

In the absence of Mark Sneyd it's Jake Connor who steps up and makes no mistake.

58' - Conversion Missed

Tui Lolohea can't add the extras from the touchline.

Hull FC 26-4 Salford Red Devils

57' - TRY SALFORD

The Red Devils get on the board as Ken Sio touches down in the corner.

No hope of a comeback, but good for the Devils to avoid a nil on the back of tomorrow's papers.

 

50' - Conversion Successful

5/5 on the day for Sneyd to extend the FC lead even further.
48 - TRY HULL FC

This has the danger of becoming embarrassing for the Red Devils.

Josh Griffin touches down to stretch the lead to 24-0 with the kick to come.

44' - TRY HULL FC

And that is exactly what they have done.

Josh Reynolds gets his second of the afternoon as he gets on the end of Sneyd's chip over the Salford line.

Sneyd adds the two from bang in front to end this one as a contest.

43'

Salford cough up possession on their own line as they attempt a needless offload on the third.

Great chance for Hull to put this one to bed.

Heading back out

The players are taking to the pitch ahead of the second half, which will get underway shortly.

Any way back for Salford? Or will the Hull FC procession continue?

Half-time: Hull FC 14-0 Salford Red Devils

Plain sailing for Hull through the first 45, who lead 14-0 thanks to scores from Savelio and Reynolds.

Sneyd added six points from the tee to give Hull a three score advantage heading into the sheds.

That's just one score in 120 minutes of rugby for the Red Devils so far this season, they'll need a significant change of fortunes in the second-half if they are to get their season up and running today.

38' - TRY HULL FC

Game, set and match?

Josh Reynolds finishes a fine Hull move, once again conducted by Jake Connor.

Mark Sneyd adds the extras to make it 14-0 with a minute to go before half time.

36'

Salford are back to their full compliment as Ryan Lannon returns to the field.

Can they find a way through with just under five to go in this first half?

32'

Salford chance their arm with a training ground move on the fifth and are rewarded for it with a penalty as Ken Sio is hit late as he kicks forward.

They will have a repeat set 20 metres out.

30'

Salford have their first set of six on the Hull line after the Black and Whites are penalised for offside.

Nothing going though, as FC stand firm against this 12 man Salford outfit.

25' - Penalty Kick Successful

Hull opt for the two points, and Mark Sneyd duly converts.

Hull have an eight point advantage and, more importantly, 10 minutes against 12 men to add to it.

25' - Yellow Card

Ryan Lannon is sent for 10 minutes in the bin for a late hit on Mark Sneyd.
25'

Errors are costing the Red Devils here, who cough up possession 30 metres from their own line.

Brett Hodgson's men can sense an opportunity here.

21' - Conversion Successful

Mark Sneyd adds the extras from the tee to maintain his 100% start to the season.
20' - TRY HULL FC

Jake Connor that is fantastic!

The Hull fullback delays his pass expertly before releasing Andre Savelio to power through the gap in the Salford defence and open the scoring.

 

15'

Hull with a great chance to open the scoring here as Kevin Brown is penalised for a dump tackle.

They will begin this set on the Salford 10.

14'

Ryan Lannon spills the ball on the first to hand the ball straight back to FC.

Disappointing from Richard Marshall's men.

13'

Salford are awarded their first penalty of the afternoon as the Hull side are penalised for offside.

A first chance to show their creativity here.

9'

It's been a very even start through the opening 10 or so minutes.

Hull have had the better of the territorial battle, but are yet to cause the Red Devils any real issues.

3'

Hull will have a first look at the line as Salford are penalised for offside.

They will begin this set 20 metres from the sticks.

1'

Mark Sneyd kicks off to get us underway.
No Room For Racism.

The teams are out, as both sides take a stand against racism ahead of kick-off.
Kick-off fast approaching

We're are under 10 minutes away from kick-off in this one.

Grab yourself a drink, take a seat and get ready for an action-packed afternoon of Super League action!

Mose Masoe Round

A reminder that Round Two is all about one very inspirational man, Mose Masoe.


 
No Inu for Salford, Ackers returns.

A couple of changes for the Salford side who lost to Saints in Round One, most noticeably the return of Welsh winger Rhys Williams, who comes in for Krisnan Inu.

Andy Ackers' return to the side will be a huge boost to the Devils, who played without a traditional hooker last weekend.

Salford Red Devils: Team News

And for the Red Devils today:


 
Connor to shine

Jake Connor put an indifferent 2020 behind him last weekend, looking a revitalised figure in victory over the Giants.

The Black and Whites fullback is one of the competitions most dangerous players on his day, and if he can keep up that sort of form throughout the season, the sky is the limit for Hodgson's men.

Hull FC: Team News

Here is how the Black and Whites lineup this afternoon:


Salford to get on the board?

Salford didn't fare quite so well in their Round One fixture, falling to a 29-6 defeat to SL favourites St Helens.

The scoreline was a little harsh on Richard Marshall's men, who fell away in the last 10 minutes, and they will be looking to give a better account of themselves today.

Hull looking to build on impressive Round One

Brett Hodgson's side will be looking to make it two wins from two this afternoon, after impressing in their 22-10 victory over Huddersfield Giants in Round One.

Off-season signing Josh Reynolds ran the show in that victory, with FC fans hoping for more of the same from their Aussie half-back.

How to Watch

Today's match will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 12pm GMT.

You can also find live coverage of the game on the Our League app.

However if you're wanting to follow along with live commentary of the game, then VAVEL UK is your best option!

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's Super League clash between Hull FC and the Salford Red Devils.

I'm your host Tom Young and I'll be on hand to keep you up to date with all the ongoing in the build up to today's Round Two clash.

We will provide you with team news, pre-match analysis and score updates as it happens live on VAVEL!

