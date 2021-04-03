As it happened: Hull FC breeze past Salford to maintain 100% start

ADVERTISEMENT
That's a wrap
Full-time: Hull FC 35-4 Salford Red Devils
It took 20 minutes for the initial breakthrough to come, but once it did, FC never looked back.
The Black and Whites make it two from two to start the season, although the victory may be overshadowed somewhat by injuries to Mark Sneyd and Josh Reynolds.
Meanwhile for Richard Marshall and Salford it's yet another heavy defeat, with just two tries scored in 180 minutes of Super League action.
77' - Successful Conversion
35-4.
75' - TRY HULL FC
A very good performance from Hull FC this afternoon.
72' - Drop Goal Successful
70'
62' - Penalty Successful
In the absence of Mark Sneyd it's Jake Connor who steps up and makes no mistake.
58' - Conversion Missed
Hull FC 26-4 Salford Red Devils
57' - TRY SALFORD
No hope of a comeback, but good for the Devils to avoid a nil on the back of tomorrow's papers.
50' - Conversion Successful
48 - TRY HULL FC
Josh Griffin touches down to stretch the lead to 24-0 with the kick to come.
44' - TRY HULL FC
Josh Reynolds gets his second of the afternoon as he gets on the end of Sneyd's chip over the Salford line.
Sneyd adds the two from bang in front to end this one as a contest.
43'
Great chance for Hull to put this one to bed.
Heading back out
Any way back for Salford? Or will the Hull FC procession continue?
Half-time: Hull FC 14-0 Salford Red Devils
Sneyd added six points from the tee to give Hull a three score advantage heading into the sheds.
That's just one score in 120 minutes of rugby for the Red Devils so far this season, they'll need a significant change of fortunes in the second-half if they are to get their season up and running today.
38' - TRY HULL FC
Josh Reynolds finishes a fine Hull move, once again conducted by Jake Connor.
Mark Sneyd adds the extras to make it 14-0 with a minute to go before half time.
36'
Can they find a way through with just under five to go in this first half?
32'
They will have a repeat set 20 metres out.
30'
Nothing going though, as FC stand firm against this 12 man Salford outfit.
25' - Penalty Kick Successful
Hull have an eight point advantage and, more importantly, 10 minutes against 12 men to add to it.
25' - Yellow Card
25'
Brett Hodgson's men can sense an opportunity here.
21' - Conversion Successful
20' - TRY HULL FC
The Hull fullback delays his pass expertly before releasing Andre Savelio to power through the gap in the Salford defence and open the scoring.
15'
They will begin this set on the Salford 10.
14'
Disappointing from Richard Marshall's men.
13'
A first chance to show their creativity here.
9'
Hull have had the better of the territorial battle, but are yet to cause the Red Devils any real issues.
3'
They will begin this set 20 metres from the sticks.
1'
No Room For Racism.
Kick-off fast approaching
Grab yourself a drink, take a seat and get ready for an action-packed afternoon of Super League action!
Mose Masoe Round
No Inu for Salford, Ackers returns.
Andy Ackers' return to the side will be a huge boost to the Devils, who played without a traditional hooker last weekend.
Salford Red Devils: Team News
Connor to shine
The Black and Whites fullback is one of the competitions most dangerous players on his day, and if he can keep up that sort of form throughout the season, the sky is the limit for Hodgson's men.
Hull FC: Team News
Salford to get on the board?
The scoreline was a little harsh on Richard Marshall's men, who fell away in the last 10 minutes, and they will be looking to give a better account of themselves today.
Hull looking to build on impressive Round One
Off-season signing Josh Reynolds ran the show in that victory, with FC fans hoping for more of the same from their Aussie half-back.
How to Watch
You can also find live coverage of the game on the Our League app.
However if you're wanting to follow along with live commentary of the game, then VAVEL UK is your best option!
Welcome!
I'm your host Tom Young and I'll be on hand to keep you up to date with all the ongoing in the build up to today's Round Two clash.
We will provide you with team news, pre-match analysis and score updates as it happens live on VAVEL!
Thank you for following along with our coverage, until next time, I've been Tom Young, goodbye!