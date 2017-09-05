Queen divulga setlist de coletânea comemorativa "News of the World"

Foto: Divulgação/Queen

Conforme anunciado na última segunda-feira (4), o histórico álbum de Queen "News of the World" irá ganhar uma edição comemorativa pelos 40 anos do lançamento, a serem completados nos primeiros dias do vindouro mês de outubro. Os elaborados boxes irão conter álbuns com versões originais, remixes e versões alternativas, além de pôsteres, livro com fotos e um documentário de uma hora de duração, intitulado "Queen, The American Dream". A coleção já está disponível para pré-venda no site oficial do grupo britânico. O lançamento oficial será no dia 17 de novembro. Abaixo, veja o setlist.

LP Vinil: The Original "News of the World" Album - New Pure Analogue Cut

Lado A

1. We Will Rock You (May) 2:01

2. We Are The Champions (Mercury) 2:59

3. Sheer Heart Attack (Taylor) 3:26

4. All Dead, All Dead (May) 3:10

5. Spread Your Wings (Deacon) 4:34

6. Fight From The Inside (Taylor) 3:03

Lado B

1. Get Down, Make Love (Mercury) 3:51

2. Sleeping On The Sidewalk (May) 3:06

3. Who Needs You (Deacon) 3:05

4. It's Late (May) 6.26

5. My Melancholy Blues (Mercury) 3:29

CD 1 - The Original Album (Bob Ludwig 2011 Master)

1. We Will Rock You (May) 2:01

2. We Are The Champions (Mercury) 2:59

3. Sheer Heart Attack (Taylor) 3:26

4. All Dead, All Dead (May) 3:10

5. Spread Your Wings (Deacon) 4:34

6. Fight From The Inside (Taylor) 3:03

7. Get Down, Make Love (Mercury) 3:51

8. Sleeping On The Sidewalk (May) 3:06

9. Who Needs You (Deacon) 3:05

10. It's Late (May) 6.26

11. My Melancholy Blues (Mercury) 3:29

CD 2 - News of the World: Raw Sessions

1. We Will Rock You (Alternative Version) 2:29

2. We Are The Champions (Alternative Version) 4:33

3. Sheer Heart Attack (Original Rough Mix) 4:17

4. All Dead, All Dead (Original Rough Mix) 3:08

5. Spread Your Wings (Alternative Take) 4:56

6. Fight From The Inside (Demo Vocal Version) 3:08

7. Get Down, Make Love (Early Take) 4:02

8. Sleeping On The Sidewalk (Live in the USA, 1977) 3:49

9. Who Needs You (Acoustic Take) 2:46

10. It's Late (Alternative Version) 6:44

11. My Melancholy Blues (Original Rough Mix) 3:36

CD 3 - News of the World: Bonus Tracks

1. Feelings Feelings (Take 10, July 1977) 1:55

2. We Will Rock You (BBC Session) 1:36

3. We Will Rock You (Fast) (BBC Session) 2:52

4. Spread Your Wings (BBC Session) 5:33

5. It's Late (BBC Session) 6:39

6. My Melancholy Blues (BBC Session) 3:13

7. We Will Rock You (Backing Track) 2:03

8. We Are The Champions (Backing Track) 2:59

9. Spread Your Wings (Instrumental) 4:23

10. Fight From The Inside (Instrumental) 3:02

11. Get Down, Make Love (Instrumental) 3:49

12. It's Late (USA Radio Edit 1978) 3:52

13. Sheer Heart Attack (Live in Paris 1979) 3:35

14. We Will Rock You (Live in Tokyo 1982) 2:55

15. My Melancholy Blues (Live in Houston 1977) 3:48

16. Get Down, Make Love (Live in Montreal 1981) 4:35

17. Spread Your Wings (Live in Europe 1979) 5:20

18. We Will Rock You (Live at the MK Bowl 1982) 2:08

19. We Are The Champions (Live at the MK Bowl 1982) 3:32

DVD - Queen: The American Dream (Uma hora de duração)