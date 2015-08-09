La Great memories come to mind when people see the number 33 jersey in either a Boston Celtics or Indiana State jersey. Little does everyone know that Larry Bird almost never played collegiate basketball. Once a recruit of Bob Knight at Indiana University, the young Bird left IU and became a garbage man. Yes...a garbage man. How could someone who would become one of the all-time greats in the history of the NBA come so close to missing his calling? It was really quite simple - Larry Bird is your prototypical "common man".

Born in the small town of West Baden, Indiana (next to French Lick) - Bird was a quiet kid who lived in poverty from a young age. Basketball became his outlet to escape and he excelled at basketball from an early age. He attended Springs Valley High School in French Lick and was a key component of the school's basketball team, becoming its leading all-time scorer by the time he graduated in 1974.

Bird's high school basketball stats earned him an athletic scholarship to the University of Indiana under Coach Bob Knight. For various reasons he left the campus before the team's first practice, which later would be viewed as one of the biggest mistakes Knight ever made. Letting Bird leave and not chasing after him is something that will haunt IU fans for years. Although Bird leaving could have been for many reasons, one story is that the coach was too cold towards him and that left him not liking Knight.

Knight would later be quoted as saying, “Larry Bird is one of my great mistakes. I was negligent in realizing what Bird needed at that time in his life.” Larry returned home to French Lick, where he also dropped out of junior college. He took a job with the city as a garbage man out of necessity.

Little did Larry know that soon after one man would help shape the course of his life; Bill Hodges. As an assistant for Indiana State at the time, Hodges showed great effort in recruiting Bird back into the world of college basketball. After being turned away by Bird's mother numerous times he then decided to drive up and down the streets and French Lick looking for a "tall blonde kid". Soon after he found "the tall blonde kid" and after repeated conversations, he was able to finally convince Bird to come play for the Sycamores. That truly could have been the most defining moments in Larry Bird's life.

Fast-forward to Bird's senior season at Indiana State. With college averages of 30.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, he was an unstoppable force on the college basketball landscape. However, it wasn't until the Sports Illustrated cover in 1977 that people learned about how great he was. After leading his Sycamores to an undefeated season and a National Championship appearance, Bird was no longer a "secret weapon". The much anticipated duel with Earvin "Magic" Johnson and the Michigan State Spartans would lead to one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. With the Spartans beating the Sycamores 75-64 and taking the championship, Indiana State's perfect season disappeared.

Everyone knows that Larry Bird turned out to be one of the greatest players of all-time. His jersey hanging in the rafters in Boston is just a small portion of what he achieved through basketball. When he was drafted in 1978, the NBA was struggling. It was desperate for a new age of superstars to bring in fans. That is exactly what both Larry Bird and Magic Johnson did. Their rivalry saved the NBA. Sure Michael Jordan pushed along the success and took the baton, but it was their rivalry that brought the attention.

Along with Johnson, who also entered the NBA in 1979, Larry Bird was a key figure in revitalizing the NBA in the 1980s, and Bird and Alona teams dominated. With some of the most impressive career averages in NBA history of 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists and a three-time NBA Champion, Bird's style embodied the "common man". Despite a complete lack of athleticism, his knowledge and sheer forced him into conversations with some of the greatest to ever play the game. His concentration and composure were unrivaled and he established himself as one of the most unshakable and driven players in the history of the NBA.

"I wasn't real quick, and I wasn't real strong. Some guys will just take off and it's like, whoa. So I beat them with my mind and my fundamentals." Larry Bird

Some today have the gall to say Larry Bird would not be as successful in today's NBA game. Hypotheticals are not only dangerous, but unnecessary. Why belittle a player who competed his entire career at an elite level? The "Hick from French Lick" was and will always be one of the greatest to play the game. You disagree? Watch this footage and see the poetry of basketball in motion.