The Los Angeles Lakers are a men's basketball organization that is part of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The team is a part of the Western Conference in the Pacific Division, sharing the zone with the Clippers, Warriors, Kings and Suns.  The Lakers were founded in 1947  as the Minneapolis Lakers, but changed their name to Los Angeles Lakers in  1960. They are also the second best team in the history of the league with 16 championshi...
Troy Daniels lands' in Denver

Eduardo Villalpando

The 28yo will try to make an impact for the Nuggets coming off the bench for the rest of the season. ...

Lakers to work out Waiters and Smith

Eduardo Villalpando

Dion Waiters and JR Smith are expected to work out with Los Angeles in the team's practice facility at El Segundo, California....

Grizzlies waive Dion Waiters

Eduardo Villalpando

The Lakers are expected to have an exploratory conversation with Dion Waiters in the near future....

Kobe Bryant: The Beautiful Game

John Hartley

Watching Kobe Bryant play basketball was truly special. With his passion and attention to detail he made the sport feel like an art form....

