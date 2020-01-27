Los Angeles Lakers

For the first time in 7 years, Lakers basketball will be back in the playoffs...

Lakers get their first win of the season against the Clippers in a spectacular night by LeBron James and Anthony Davis....

Despite the coronavirus, LeBron is not a fan of the idea of playing games without fans. ...

The Lakers are the most recent squad to have players test positive for the coronavirus....

The Lakers players are all currently symptom-free of Coronavirus....

Waiters signs with the Lakers Eduardo Villalpando Dion Waiters agreed to a deal with the Lakers for the remainder of the season....

Troy Daniels lands' in Denver Eduardo Villalpando The 28yo will try to make an impact for the Nuggets coming off the bench for the rest of the season. ...

'Impressive' workout by Waiters at Los Angeles Eduardo Villalpando Dion Waiters had an impressive workout with the Lakers while JR Smith also attended the LA facility to show what he's made of....

Lakers to work out Waiters and Smith Eduardo Villalpando Dion Waiters and JR Smith are expected to work out with Los Angeles in the team's practice facility at El Segundo, California....

Lakers waive Troy Daniels Eduardo Villalpando Los Angeles have opened a roster spot by waiving Troy Daniels....

Kobe & Gianna Memorial at Staples Center Eduardo Villalpando The stars reunited in Downtown Los Angeles to say one last goodbye to Kobe and Gianna Bryant....

Cousins continues rehab in Los Angeles Eduardo Villalpando DeMarcus Cousins allowed to continue rehab at Lakers’ facility despite being waived....

Lakers waive DeMarcus Cousins Eduardo Villalpando 'Boogie' suffered a season ending injury prior to the start of the season. ...

Markieff Morris agrees to buyout; will become a Laker Ben Bitter The Power Forward will sign with Los Angeles, who wanted to trade for Morris at the deadline....

Twin battle in Los Angeles Eduardo Villalpando The Morris twins will be in Los Angeles but in different teams....

Grizzlies waive Dion Waiters Eduardo Villalpando The Lakers are expected to have an exploratory conversation with Dion Waiters in the near future....

Collison plans to stay retired Eduardo Villalpando Darren Collison has decided that he won’t return to the NBA and will stay retired....

Davis and James get Kobe tattoos Eduardo Villalpando The Lakers players' got new ink to honor Kobe Bryant's life....

Emotional ceremony at Staples Center Eduardo Villalpando The Staples Center held a ceremony to honor Kobe Bryant prior to the Lakers game....

Lil Wayne pays tribute to Kobe Bryant on his latest album Eduardo Villalpando Lil Wayne left a 24-second-long silence in the track’s outro to honor the NBA superstar's jersey number....

Kobe Bryant: The Beautiful Game John Hartley Watching Kobe Bryant play basketball was truly special. With his passion and attention to detail he made the sport feel like an art form....

Maybe it is time to change the NBA logo Eduardo Villalpando Petition calls on NBA to change logo in honor of Kobe Bryant....

Kobe Bryant recognized league-wide Eduardo Villalpando In all of the games played since Kobe's death, all teams have honored the Lakers legend....

Lakers/Clippers game has been postponed Eduardo Villalpando After tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA decided to postpone Tuesday's game....

Quinn Cook mourns Kobe Bryant at the Staples Center Eduardo Villalpando The Lakers guard stood amongst the fans outside Staples Center with Kobe’s jersey clenched in his hands...