The Los Angeles Lakers are a men's basketball organization that is part of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The team is a part of the Western Conference in the Pacific Division, sharing the zone with the Clippers, Warriors, Kings and Suns.
The Lakers were founded in 1947 as the Minneapolis Lakers, but changed their name to Los Angeles Lakers in 1960. They are also the second best team in the history of the league with 16 championships, just behind the Celtics (17).
The Lakers home arena is the Staples Center, which they share with the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association, the Los Angeles Sparks of the Women's National Basketball Association, and the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League.
Among the greatest Lakers to ever play for the organization there's names like Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Those four players have also won the MVP Award for a total of eight awards.
The team also has had 26 Hall of Famers and have retired 11 different jersey numbers. Including 8 & 24, both wore by Kobe Bryant.
Championships: 16 (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010)
Conference titles: 31 (1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1991, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010)
Division titles: 23 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1977, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 2000, 2001, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)