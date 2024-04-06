Highlights: Cleveland Cavaliers 97-116 Los Angeles Lakers in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you for joining us for live NBA coverage of Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers.
END GAME
The Los Angeles Lakers won the game, after turning it around in the last quarter of the game.
4Q 0:04
Pete Nance commits lost possession for Cleveland Cavaliers and the chance to score the last point of the game for the visitors is cleared.
4Q 0:43
Colin Castleton enters the game for Spencer Dinwiddie for the Los Angeles Lakers.
4Q 1:16
The Lakers' lead is now more than 10 points, and the crowd is getting excited as the clock ticks down.
4Q 3:01
The Los Angeles Lakers take the lead in the scoreboard and now overtake Cleveland Cavaliers and will look to win the game. Great game in the last quarter.
4Q 4:12
Cleveland Cavaliers Time Out.
4Q 5:38
LeBron James misses a three-point shot in favor of the home team and misses an important opportunity.
4Q 7:00
LeBron James scores two free throws for the Lakers to keep alive the chance to tie the game.
4Q 9:34
Jaxson Hayes blocks a two-point shot by Darius Garland and Cleveland misses an important opportunity.
4Q 10:24
Jaxson Hayes scores with a dunk assisted by LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers.
FINAL QUARTER BEGINS
We reached the final part of the afternoon. The episode that will define everything in California.
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER
The third episode of the game ends and we have one more to go. For the moment the winner is Cleveland Cavaliers.
3Q 1:03
Georges Niang makes a three-pointer for the Cavs to keep the lead in the score.
Lakers' teamwork
Incredible save from Reaves 👏 pic.twitter.com/7Yw0uzdtfz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 6, 2024
3Q 3:10
Anthony Davis scores two free throws for the Los Angeles Lakers.
3Q 4:59
Austin Reaves makes a three-pointer in favor of the Lakers with LeBron James assist. Now the home team loses the game, but does not lose ground.
3Q 6:19
Cleveland Cavaliers time out.
The game is evenly matched.
3Q 6:27
Cleveland begins to deduct important points on the scoreboard and now loses by four units. Great display by the visitors.
3Q 8:05
Time away from the Los Angeles Lakers.
3Q 9:21
Jarrett Allen scores two points for Cleveland Cavaliers off a dunk. Donovan Mitchell made the assist on the points.
3Q 11:38
Anthony Davis scores a double-double in favor of the Lakers and they now lead by twelve points on the scoreboard. Cleveland advances against the current.
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS
After halftime, the third part of the game begins.
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER
The second episode of the game ends and we go to halftime. For the moment it is Los Angeles Lakers victory by 65-56 over Cleveland Cavaliers in California.
2Q 0:01
D'Angelo Russell misses a three-point shot in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers and time expires in the second period of the game.
2Q 0:53
LeBron James misses a two-point shot.
The home team continues to hold a nine-point lead over Cleveland despite James' erratic shooting.
2Q 1:33
Anthony Davis blocks an offensive two-point attempt by Jarrett Allen and Clevelnad gets some breathing room.
2Q 3:38
Los Angeles Lakers timeout.
LeBron James enters the game for D'Angelo Russell.
2Q 4:19
Jarrett Allen scores a three-pointer for Cleveland. The disadvantage for them is nine units with respect to Los Lakers.
2Q 6:48
D'Angelo Russell enters the game for LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers.
2Q 7:26
Marcus Morris Sr. scores two free throws for Cleveland Cavaliers and now begins a technical change in the visiting team.
2Q 9:02
Masterful three-pointer by Taurean Prince for Los Angeles. Cleveland closes the spaces and the Lakers take advantage of outside shots.
2Q 10:25
Taurean Prince scores double-double points for the Lakers at the start of the second quarter and now the lead is five points.
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS
The second episode of the game arrives and the Lakers partially win the game.
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER
With a three-point difference in favor, the Los Angeles Lakers partially won the game after the end of the first quarter.
1Q 0:35
Gabe Vincent assists Taurean Prince for a three-pointer for the home team and the crowd erupts in excitement.
1Q 1:29
Anthony Davis scores two free throws for the Lakers and now leads by six points.
1Q 3:17
Austin Reaves misses a three-point shot in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers and now Cleveland takes possession of the ball and goes on the attack.
1Q 4:42
Jarrett Allen scores a dunk in favor of the Cavs and the disadvantage with respect to the Lakers on the scoreboard is reduced.
1Q 6:36
Cleveland Cavaliers Time Out
1Q 7:25
Beautiful three-pointer scored by Rui Hachimura for Los Angeles Lakers!
The home team's lead continues to increase in the NBA afternoon.
1Q 8:59
Los Angeles Lakers take the lead and now take possession of the ball. The Cavs look for steals and counter attack.
1Q 10:21
Mitchell assists and Darius Garland scores two points for the Cavs early in the first quarter of the game in California.
1Q 11:38
D'Angelo Russell scores the first two points of the game for the Lakers thanks to a jump shot.
THE MATCH BEGINS 🏀
The ball is in play and the excitement begins at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Three-pointers forecast
Cleveland has great 3-point shooters such as Donovan Mitchell, Max Struss or Darius Garland, so it is expected that they can exploit this alternative to score more points.
Following that same path, the Los Angeles Lakers are the third team that receives the most three-pointers from the opposing team in the entire regular season, and the fifth in assists allowed.
Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup
Back at it. #SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/YSEV74QWth — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 6, 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup
Los Angeles Lakers last five matches
4/3/24 vs WSH 125-120 W
4/2/24 vs TOR 128-111 W
3/31/24 vs BKN 116-104 W
3/29/24 vs IND 109-90 L
3/27/24 vs MEM 136-124 W
Cleveland Cavaliers last five matches
4/3/24 vs PHX 122-101 L
4/2/24 vs UTAH 129-113 W
3/31/24 vs DEN 130-101 L
3/29/24 vs PHI 117-114 W
3/27/24 vs CHA 118-111 L
Cavs fact
Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers is the third player in the entire regular season to record the most steals per game. In total, Mitchell managed a percentage of 1.8.
Will he validate this statistic today?
Lakers fact
Anthony Davis ranks second all season with the most rebounds grabbed and blocks made. In total Davis has averaged 12.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.
An important player for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Team referees
Crew Chief: Josh Tiven
Referee: Aaron Smith
Umpire: John Butler
Lakers injury report
Anthony Davis out with knee injury. No return determined.
LeBron James out with an ankle injury. No return determined.
Jarred Vanderbilt. Expected to be out until at least Apr. 9.
Jalen Hood-Schifino out with lower back injury.
Cavs injury report
Isaac Okoro out with toe injury. He is expected to be out until at least Apr. 7.
Dean Wade out with knee injury. He is expected to be out until at least Apr 10.
Ty Jerome, out with an ankle injury. He is expected to be out until at least 10 Apr.
Lakers heat up the house
Good to be home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/EyhJe40nnJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 6, 2024
Cavs arrive at the arena
Game Seventy-Eight.📍#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lvKFwEZV0v — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 6, 2024
Welcome
Welcome to live, real-time NBA coverage of Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers.
Stay tuned to follow the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live for the NBA Season 2023-2024, as well as the latest information coming out of the arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers?
The game will be televised on ESPN and Bally Sports.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the channels of NBA App.
If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
History
Out of 122 NBA regular season meetings between the two teams, the Los Angeles Lakers have won a total of 69 games, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have been victorious in 53 games.
A new chapter full of excitement and good play is expected between these two American basketball greats.
Facts
The Los Angeles Lakers are the second franchise in the league with the best shooting percentage from the field (49.8%).
Cleveland Cavaliers lost 4 of their last 5 games against Western Conference opponents.
Cleveland Cavaliers key player
Donovan Mitchell, guard. Sixth year player in the NBA, he is undoubtedly the sensation player of the Cavs, a club where shining is not an easy thing, since every player will always be compared to an icon of the franchise such as Lebron James. This player is the season leader in points (28.0), assists (6.2), steals (1.8) and minutes per game (35.7) of his team, being vital for manager J.B. Bickerstaff.
Los Angeles Lakers key player
Year 21 for the Los Angeles Lakers' top player, who will try to get the team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high note, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. While LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, he was unable to reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The team's physical condition was one of the biggest problems and this led the management to rejuvenate the roster around their best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be fundamental for the aspirations of this team. The King is one of the candidates for regular season MVP, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are third in the Eastern Conference and although they have been doing very well for most of the season, their performance is not enough to catch the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Now, the first place, not being an obsession, can serve the Cavs, as motivation for their improvement, their numbers are very good, but they must keep adding if they want to stay behind the Celtics, and be the possible contenders for the Eastern Conference champions trophy.
Cleveland in the season has a record of 46 wins and 31 losses, with an effectiveness of .661, at home they have a positive record of 20-10, although they come from a victory, they can not be confident and will seek to beat the Lakers, to become the second place in the Eastern Conference.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles team continues the regular season with a record of 44 wins and 33 losses to finish in ninth place behind the Kings, and are looking to make the playoffs. The Los Angeles team lost in the conference finals to the Nuggets and failed to win another title the previous season. The Lakers' campaign was filled with injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great season, he began free agency with the mission of rejuvenating the roster and building a competitive squad. Players such as Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. For the time being, it seems that the team will not make any major moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers are one spot away from being able to show that level and, although they do not depend on themselves, they have to keep winning and wait for the Kings to lose in order to move up one more spot.
Arena
The Crypto.com Arena is a multipurpose venue located in the city of Los Angeles, California (United States). It is one of the most modern and luxurious in the world, located on Figueroa Avenue. It is famous for being the home of two NBAteams , the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers, and for hosting the annual Grammy Awards ceremony . It was financed entirely privately, having a final cost of $375 million. The name was until 2021 of one of its sponsors, Staples Inc, a retail chain with more than 2,000 stores worldwide.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA Match:Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakerslatest Info!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis on VAVEL.