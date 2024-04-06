Highlights: Cleveland Cavaliers 97-116 Los Angeles Lakers in NBA
Image: VAVEL

6:51 PM3 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for joining us for live NBA coverage of Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers. 
6:37 PM3 days ago

END GAME

The Los Angeles Lakers won the game, after turning it around in the last quarter of the game.
5:49 PM3 days ago

4Q 0:04

Pete Nance commits lost possession for Cleveland Cavaliers and the chance to score the last point of the game for the visitors is cleared.
5:48 PM3 days ago

4Q 0:43

Colin Castleton enters the game for Spencer Dinwiddie for the Los Angeles Lakers.
5:46 PM3 days ago

4Q 1:16

The Lakers' lead is now more than 10 points, and the crowd is getting excited as the clock ticks down.
5:45 PM3 days ago

4Q 3:01

The Los Angeles Lakers take the lead in the scoreboard and now overtake Cleveland Cavaliers and will look to win the game. Great game in the last quarter.
5:43 PM3 days ago

4Q 4:12

Cleveland Cavaliers Time Out.
5:42 PM3 days ago

4Q 5:38

LeBron James misses a three-point shot in favor of the home team and misses an important opportunity.
5:41 PM3 days ago

4Q 7:00

LeBron James scores two free throws for the Lakers to keep alive the chance to tie the game.
5:38 PM3 days ago

4Q 9:34

Jaxson Hayes blocks a two-point shot by Darius Garland and Cleveland misses an important opportunity.
5:36 PM3 days ago

4Q 10:24

Jaxson Hayes scores with a dunk assisted by LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers.
5:33 PM3 days ago

FINAL QUARTER BEGINS

We reached the final part of the afternoon. The episode that will define everything in California.
5:30 PM3 days ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER

The third episode of the game ends and we have one more to go. For the moment the winner is Cleveland Cavaliers.
5:25 PM3 days ago

3Q 1:03

Georges Niang makes a three-pointer for the Cavs to keep the lead in the score.
5:17 PM3 days ago

Lakers' teamwork

5:16 PM3 days ago

3Q 3:10

Anthony Davis scores two free throws for the Los Angeles Lakers.
5:07 PM3 days ago

3Q 4:59

Austin Reaves makes a three-pointer in favor of the Lakers with LeBron James assist. Now the home team loses the game, but does not lose ground.
5:03 PM3 days ago

3Q 6:19

Cleveland Cavaliers time out.
The game is evenly matched.
5:02 PM3 days ago

3Q 6:27

Cleveland begins to deduct important points on the scoreboard and now loses by four units. Great display by the visitors.
4:59 PM3 days ago

3Q 8:05

Time away from the Los Angeles Lakers.
4:58 PM3 days ago

3Q 9:21

Jarrett Allen scores two points for Cleveland Cavaliers off a dunk. Donovan Mitchell made the assist on the points.
4:57 PM3 days ago

3Q 11:38

Anthony Davis scores a double-double in favor of the Lakers and they now lead by twelve points on the scoreboard. Cleveland advances against the current.
4:55 PM3 days ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS

After halftime, the third part of the game begins.
4:35 PM3 days ago

END OF THE SECOND QUARTER

The second episode of the game ends and we go to halftime. For the moment it is Los Angeles Lakers victory by 65-56 over Cleveland Cavaliers in California.
4:34 PM3 days ago

2Q 0:01

D'Angelo Russell misses a three-point shot in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers and time expires in the second period of the game.
4:33 PM3 days ago

2Q 0:53

LeBron James misses a two-point shot.
The home team continues to hold a nine-point lead over Cleveland despite James' erratic shooting.
4:32 PM3 days ago

2Q 1:33

Anthony Davis blocks an offensive two-point attempt by Jarrett Allen and Clevelnad gets some breathing room.
4:26 PM3 days ago

2Q 3:38

Los Angeles Lakers timeout.
LeBron James enters the game for D'Angelo Russell.
4:26 PM3 days ago

2Q 4:19

Jarrett Allen scores a three-pointer for Cleveland. The disadvantage for them is nine units with respect to Los Lakers.
4:24 PM3 days ago

2Q 6:48

D'Angelo Russell enters the game for LeBron James for the Los Angeles Lakers.
4:23 PM3 days ago

2Q 7:26

Marcus Morris Sr. scores two free throws for Cleveland Cavaliers and now begins a technical change in the visiting team.
4:22 PM3 days ago

2Q 9:02

Masterful three-pointer by Taurean Prince for Los Angeles. Cleveland closes the spaces and the Lakers take advantage of outside shots.
4:21 PM3 days ago

2Q 10:25

Taurean Prince scores double-double points for the Lakers at the start of the second quarter and now the lead is five points.
4:14 PM3 days ago

SECOND QUARTER BEGINS

The second episode of the game arrives and the Lakers partially win the game.
4:13 PM3 days ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

With a three-point difference in favor, the Los Angeles Lakers partially won the game after the end of the first quarter.
4:08 PM3 days ago

1Q 0:35

Gabe Vincent assists Taurean Prince for a three-pointer for the home team and the crowd erupts in excitement.
4:06 PM3 days ago

1Q 1:29

Anthony Davis scores two free throws for the Lakers and now leads by six points.
4:05 PM3 days ago

1Q 3:17

Austin Reaves misses a three-point shot in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers and now Cleveland takes possession of the ball and goes on the attack.
4:03 PM3 days ago

1Q 4:42

Jarrett Allen scores a dunk in favor of the Cavs and the disadvantage with respect to the Lakers on the scoreboard is reduced.
3:51 PM3 days ago

1Q 6:36

Cleveland Cavaliers Time Out
3:50 PM3 days ago

1Q 7:25

Beautiful three-pointer scored by Rui Hachimura for Los Angeles Lakers!
The home team's lead continues to increase in the NBA afternoon.
3:49 PM3 days ago

1Q 8:59

Los Angeles Lakers take the lead and now take possession of the ball. The Cavs look for steals and counter attack.
3:47 PM3 days ago

1Q 10:21

Mitchell assists and Darius Garland scores two points for the Cavs early in the first quarter of the game in California.
3:47 PM3 days ago

1Q 11:38

D'Angelo Russell scores the first two points of the game for the Lakers thanks to a jump shot.
3:45 PM3 days ago

THE MATCH BEGINS 🏀

The ball is in play and the excitement begins at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
3:36 PM3 days ago

Three-pointers forecast

Cleveland has great 3-point shooters such as Donovan Mitchell, Max Struss or Darius Garland, so it is expected that they can exploit this alternative to score more points.
Following that same path, the Los Angeles Lakers are the third team that receives the most three-pointers from the opposing team in the entire regular season, and the fifth in assists allowed.
3:31 PM3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers starting lineup

3:30 PM3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup

3:26 PM3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers last five matches

4/3/24 vs WSH 125-120 W

4/2/24 vs TOR 128-111 W

3/31/24 vs BKN 116-104 W

3/29/24 vs IND 109-90 L

3/27/24 vs MEM 136-124 W

3:24 PM3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers last five matches

4/3/24 vs PHX 122-101 L

4/2/24 vs UTAH 129-113 W

3/31/24 vs DEN 130-101 L

3/29/24 vs PHI 117-114 W

3/27/24 vs CHA  118-111 L

3:22 PM3 days ago

Cavs fact

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers is the third player in the entire regular season to record the most steals per game. In total, Mitchell managed a percentage of 1.8.
Will he validate this statistic today?
3:20 PM3 days ago

Lakers fact

Anthony Davis ranks second all season with the most rebounds grabbed and blocks made. In total Davis has averaged 12.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.
An important player for the Los Angeles Lakers.
3:17 PM3 days ago

Team referees

Crew Chief: Josh Tiven

Referee: Aaron Smith

Umpire: John Butler

3:16 PM3 days ago

Lakers injury report

Anthony Davis out with knee injury. No return determined.
LeBron James out with an ankle injury. No return determined.
Jarred Vanderbilt. Expected to be out until at least Apr. 9.
Jalen Hood-Schifino out with lower back injury.
3:12 PM3 days ago

Cavs injury report

Isaac Okoro out with toe injury. He is expected to be out until at least Apr. 7.
Dean Wade out with knee injury. He is expected to be out until at least Apr 10.
Ty Jerome, out with an ankle injury. He is expected to be out until at least 10 Apr.
3:07 PM3 days ago

Lakers heat up the house

3:06 PM3 days ago

Cavs arrive at the arena

3:04 PM3 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to live, real-time NBA coverage of Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers.
2:00 PM3 days ago

Stay tuned to follow the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live NBA 2023-2024!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the  Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers live for the NBA Season 2023-2024, as well as the latest information coming out of the arena. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:55 PM3 days ago

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers?

The game will be televised on ESPN and Bally Sports.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the channels of NBA App.
If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
1:50 PM3 days ago

History

Out of 122 NBA regular season meetings between the two teams, the Los Angeles Lakers have won a total of 69 games, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have been victorious in 53 games.
A new chapter full of excitement and good play is expected between these two American basketball greats.
1:45 PM3 days ago

Facts

The Los Angeles Lakers are the second franchise in the league with the best shooting percentage from the field (49.8%).
Cleveland Cavaliers lost 4 of their last 5 games against Western Conference opponents.
1:40 PM3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers key player

Donovan Mitchell, guard. Sixth year player in the NBA, he is undoubtedly the sensation player of the Cavs, a club where shining is not an easy thing, since every player will always be compared to an icon of the franchise such as Lebron James. This player is the season leader in points (28.0), assists (6.2), steals (1.8) and minutes per game (35.7) of his team, being vital for manager J.B. Bickerstaff.
1:35 PM3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers key player

Year 21 for the Los Angeles Lakers' top player, who will try to get the team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high note, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. While LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, he was unable to reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The team's physical condition was one of the biggest problems and this led the management to rejuvenate the roster around their best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be fundamental for the aspirations of this team. The King is one of the candidates for regular season MVP, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
1:30 PM3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are third in the Eastern Conference and although they have been doing very well for most of the season, their performance is not enough to catch the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Now, the first place, not being an obsession, can serve the Cavs, as motivation for their improvement, their numbers are very good, but they must keep adding if they want to stay behind the Celtics, and be the possible contenders for the Eastern Conference champions trophy. 
Cleveland in the season has a record of 46 wins and 31 losses, with an effectiveness of .661, at home they have a positive record of 20-10, although they come from a victory, they can not be confident and will seek to beat the Lakers, to become the second place in the Eastern Conference.
1:25 PM3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles team continues the regular season with a record of 44 wins and 33 losses to finish in ninth place behind the Kings, and are looking to make the playoffs. The Los Angeles team lost in the conference finals to the Nuggets and failed to win another title the previous season. The Lakers' campaign was filled with injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great season, he began free agency with the mission of rejuvenating the roster and building a competitive squad. Players such as Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. For the time being, it seems that the team will not make any major moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers are one spot away from being able to show that level and, although they do not depend on themselves, they have to keep winning and wait for the Kings to lose in order to move up one more spot.
1:20 PM4 days ago

Arena

The Crypto.com Arena is a multipurpose venue located in the city of Los Angeles, California (United States). It is one of the most modern and luxurious in the world, located on Figueroa Avenue. It is famous for being the home of two NBAteams , the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers, and for hosting the annual Grammy Awards ceremony . It was financed entirely privately, having a final cost of $375 million. The name was until 2021 of one of its sponsors, Staples Inc, a retail chain with more than 2,000 stores worldwide.
1:15 PM4 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the NBA Match:Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakerslatest Info!

My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis on VAVEL.
