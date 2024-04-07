Summary: Tigres 0-3 Pachuca in Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
100' It's over!
Pachuca beat a Tigres in a great way that never managed to have the idea to look for the goal and score.
99'
Córdova sent his shot very cross and ended up going over the finish line.
96' Goalie!
Rondón tried twice to find the fourth of the night, but Rodríguez composed himself well and prevented him from falling.
95'
Excellent defensive sweep, preventing Brunetta from sending the ball to the back.
94'
There is quite a fight on the field in search of the first for the cats, however the gopher defense rejects the attacks.
93' It does not go up!
Despite having opened the scoring for the locals, the goal was disallowed due to offside by Quiñones.
91' Goal, goal, goal from Tigres!
Quiñones overflows the goal, Gorriarán impacts the ball with his forehead and scores the first for Tigres.
91'
Rodríguez was looking for the area to go for the fourth, but ended up fouling Purata.
90'
Seven more minutes are added to the match at the University Stadium.
87'
Los Tuzos continue to push ahead, the visitor is looking for the fourth of the night against a Tigres that has nothing going for them.
85' Goal, goal, goal from Pachuca!
A header hits the post, then Bautista appears to score the third.
83' Pachuca changes
Alan Bautista and Jesús Hernández enter for Deossa and Idrissi.
81' Strong shock!
Brunetta and Carlos Moreno duel on the field of play, the goalkeeper hits his head with the player's leg.
80' Tiger Change
Enter Guido Pizarro for Diego Reyes.
79' Near!
Ibáñez headed into Moreno's goal, but the ball went wide.
78'
Rodríguez crosses into the area, but the goalkeeper keeps the ball without problems.
76'
Pachuca continues in search of the third, the locals cannot avoid the attacks.
74'
Quiñones managed to get out between two defenders, however a third appears and smashes the ball.
72'
Ball that ends up bursting the gopher defense, preventing the first one from falling.
70'
Tigres looks for the goal, but cannot find the way, the locals achieve little.
68' Pachuca goal!
Gem of a goal! Delayed ball for Deossa, the latter shoots from the edge of the area and scores the second.
65' Pachuca goal!
Rondón's left foot hit Rodríguez's goal, the ball goes in and the scoring opens.
62' Tiger changes
Eduardo Tercero and Juan Pablo Vigón leave for Javier Aquino and Fernando Gorriarán
60'
Center looking for Ibáñez, but again Micolta takes the ball out of his area.
58' Goalie!
A shot from Sánchez, but Felipe Rodríguez keeps the ball.
56'
Great intervention by Micolta, avoiding the arrival of Ibáñez.
54' Pachuca changes
Rodríguez and Pedraza enter for Domínguez and Montiel.
52'
The ball goes from one goal to the other, the defenses reject the shots.
50'
Center from Córdova, but the defense manages to deflect the ball and Moreno keeps the round.
48'
Sánchez puts pressure on Rodríguez, looking for a mistake, but the goalkeeper moves the ball away well.
46' It's played!
The actions resume and the complementary part between Tigres and Tuzos is already being played.
45' Tiger changes
Brunetta and Nico Ibáñez enter the match for Diego Lainez and Ozziel Gerrera.
45+8' Halftime
The first half ends, despite the arrivals, neither team has managed to open the scoring.
45+7' Pachuca change
After the blow Cabral leaves the match and Barreto takes his place.
45+6' He's back!
Micolta is already on the field, however is in doubt.
45+5'
Garza crosses into the area, however Moreno ends up intercepting the ball in a great way.
45' Shock protocol!
Strong clash of heads between Micolta and Cabral, the two Tuzo players end up lying in the middle of the field.
43' Near!
Sánchez drove to the area, shot, but the ball ended up going into the stands.
42'
Lainez and Córdova seek to create danger up front, however the Tuza defense multiplies.
40'
Pachuca defends itself tooth and nail, the local squad remains on top of the visiting team.
37' What thing!
Herrera fell inside the area, the fans and the players asked for a penalty, but the whistler told them that there was nothing.
35'
Lainez crosses into the area, but the ball wanders and ends up disappearing along the sideline.
32'
Shot by Lainez, from a free kick on goal, but Moreno keeps that ball.
31'
Tigres continues looking for the first, but the defense avoids the attacks.
29' Goalie!
Great intervention by Moreno, preventing Moreno's header from entering his goal.
28'
Carioca crosses the area, but González moves the ball away with a header.
26'
Tigres generates high pressure on Moreno's goal, but the Mexican goalkeeper manages to get the ball out of his area.
24'
The midfield is where the round remains for most of the match, generating no damage.
21'
Sánchez tried to keep the ball in the center of the field, but Tigres ended up taking it away from him.
19'
The ball remains in half court most of the time, the teams have achieved little.
17' Near!
After a rejected cross, Lainez counterattacks, but the ball goes wide.
15' The first one fell!
After several protests, Diego Lainez receives a warning from the referee.
13'
Center from Carioca, but the defense ends up moving that line away.
11' They do not go!
Samir and André Pierre Gignac are not even on the bench for this match, both were rested.
10'
Tigres were close to scoring the first, but Moreno intervened correctly.
7'
Barely seven minutes and several players are already taking to the grass, however the discomfort does not get worse and the game continues.
5' Be careful there!
Moreno, the Tuzos goalkeeper, shows a little discomfort, however everything indicates that he will be able to continue.
3'
Round trip match, however Tigres is the one who has gotten closest to the rival goal.
1'
Great sweep by López, preventing Córdova's center from reaching the area.
0' Roll the round!
The game starts at the Nuevo León building.
Pachuca: LineUp
Moreno; López, Cabral, Micolta, González; Montiel, Deossa; Domínguez, Erick Sánchez, Idrissi; Rondón
Tigres: LineUp
Rodríguez; Garza, Reyes, Sánchez, Tercero; Carioca, Vigon; Lainez, Córdova, Quiñones; Herrera
To the court
Both teams are already on the field warming up prior to the start of the match, they are looking to get silly and have a very entertaining 90 minutes.
Presents
Pachuca is already in the Universitario, Almada's team will go all out to end the bad streak they have fallen into in the Liga MX.
They arrived
The Tigres squad is already in the stadium, they will look to have a good match and add three, in addition to redeeming themselves in front of their fans after the midweek match.
Pachuca Declarations
After the victory against Herediano, Almada declared before the media: “We had control of the game, we searched all the time, we forgave, and we pressed the accelerator, because it is the best way to respect the rival. We kept zero, it was a round game, with a difficult opponent, one way to respect them is to keep looking and the best way to defend was to keep scoring. We marked a fair superiority in the match”
What did Tigres do?
Tigres failed to consummate their victory in the first leg quarterfinals of the Concachampions in midweek against the Colombus Crew, tying 1-1, so they will define everything for the following week.
What happened to Pachuca?
The Tuzos played a match in the middle of the week against Herediano, the Hidalgo squad thrashed the Costa Ricans five goals to zero, somehow leaving almost everything defined.
In doubt
There is still no certainty if Siboldi will be able to count on Nico Ibáñez for today, the forward had a contracture and his appearance for this match is still pending.
Last minute!
Diego Lainez joins the starting XI after Marcelo Flores is out due to illness.
They are on the decline!
Despite having started the tournament in a great way, Pachuca has already gone three games without knowing the victory, so it will come with everything to add a victory and end the bad streak it has accumulated.
Tiger Statements
Rober Siboldi declared after the draw against Colombus: “We are going step by step, without opting for a single tournament, we are going for both, hopefully we can reach a final or both, it is our idea, we are going game by game and against Pachuca we will build a competitive team for qualification because we have possibilities, we know that we have to be physically well, they are young and dynamic boys, we have to be well prepared with the exact dosage.”
To continue adding
Pachuca ranks as the second best offense in the competition, scoring 28 goals in these 13 games, of which 7 have been scored by Rondón.
What thing!
There are only 22 goals that the cats have scored in this Clausura 2024, they will seek to continue increasing their positive streak in this match.
We came back!
We are back for the minute by minute match between Tigres and Los Tuzos. We will soon share the most relevant information with you, as well as how confirmed lineups.
Key player of Pachuca
Salomon Rondon, forward. Forward of great experience, one of the best players that have come out of Venezuela, with thirty-four years of age the player arrived to Liga MX to show that he still has a lot to give to the team, he is currently Pachuca's goal scorer with seven goals in eleven games and leads in the individual scoring, this player will be key for the end of the season and most likely in the Liguilla, his technical quality has allowed him to score great goals with apparent ease, without a doubt he has been a pleasant surprise for Pachuca.
Key player of Tigres
Nicolas Ibanez, forward. One of the players with a great track record in Mexican soccer, since his arrival in Liga MX, he showed great scoring potential and quickly caught the attention of several teams, it was Pachuca who managed to take advantage of his great moment and then Tigres decided to go for the player, with Tigres winning the starting position is complicated, as they have Gignac as competition, for this Clausura 2024, Ibañez has taken advantage of his opportunities and is among the team's scorers with 4 games played.
Last starting eleven Pachuca
Moreno, Gonzalez, Barreto, Sanchez, Deossa, Pedraza, Idrissi, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Rondon.
Last Tigres starting eleven
Rodriguez, Angulo, Reyes, Pizarro, Aquino, Carioca, Gorriaran, Lainez, Brunetta, Quiñones, Ibanez.
Background
Pachuca 1-1 Tigres
Pachuca 1-2 Tigres
Tigres 4-1 Pachuca
Pachuca 2-1 Tigres
Tigres 1-0 Pachuca
Pachuca wants to return to good results
Pachuca comes from a very bad tournament where they were not able to compete in a great way during the regular phase, something important that has built the team is to have the patience to give continuity to the project, with Almada, this team has gone through everything and knows what it is to be champion with the title achieved in the Apertura 2022, for this tournament Clausura 2024, Pachuca formed a very competitive squad and the results were coming, being in two competitions, The team needed to dose the players, but for this stage of the season, the Tuzos have had a great tournament and are still in the fight to get into the top six, with 22 points, this team is the master of its destiny and to score in the remaining matches is important to have a better place, their next opponent will be complicated and a tough test awaits them, as they also come with three consecutive defeats in Liga MX.
Tigres seeks to end winning streak
Tigres continues to maintain a very competitive base, which has allowed them to continue to win titles on a regular basis, this team, which undoubtedly has players with great experience, has been adding key players with talented youngsters, a combination that once again makes them one of the favorites to win the title, but before reaching this stage, the team must seek the best position in the table, this Clausura 2024 has had a higher level of difficulty than usual and now there is a minimum difference in points, this duel against Pachuca is undoubtedly a game that could happen in the final stages, so they should take advantage of the confrontation to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent, in this game the locals will be favorites to win by the simple fact of being local.
Stadium
The Universitario Stadium opened its doors in 1967, inaugurated by the great rival Rayados, the building has a capacity for 42,500 people and among the curious facts, it is said that this is where the wave was born during the Mexico 86 World Cup, now recognized around the world, it is currently one of the stadiums where every Tigres game is packed, and it has been a fortress for Tigres.