The Columbus Crew are back in action on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024 at 7pm as they host the first leg of the quarterfinals in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Tigres UANL. The Black & Gold return home to Lower.com Field where they have built a fortress and has been a tough environment for opposing teams to play in.

Upon returning home from the Music City, Columbus escaped with 1 point on the road after facing adversity of being down 2-1. In a match where The Crew retained possession throughout the first half and picked it back midway through the second half. The Crew scored early on in the first half but conceded two goals in first half stoppage time. The Black & Gold did not give up. with a late goal from a spectacular header by Marino Hinestroza to tie the game up.

Last time Columbus was in action in the Champions Cup, the Black & Gold defeat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 in the first leg and 1-1 draw in the second leg. Heading into Tuesday's match against Tigres, The Crew will be without Christian Ramirez and Rudy Camacho and possibly Alex Matan due to injuries. Also, speaking with Columbus head coach Wilfried Nancy ahead of the match, he was asked about the status of Cucho Hernandez if he would be available for Tuesday's match, he said, "you will see tomorrow" and left it at that. Columbus will need everyone at their best with all the injuries.

On the flip side of things, Tigres UANL are coming into Columbus on a two-game winning streak. Last time Tigres played in the Champions Cup, they draw 0-0 in the first leg and 4-2 in the second leg. With a 3-2 win over Pachuca on the road, Tigres is one of the hottest teams in Liga MX.

Both teams have never played each other in their club histories. With Tigres coming in hot and Columbus plagued by injuries and the uncertainty of star Cucho up in the air, who will come out on top and gain the advantage going into the second leg of the quarterfinals? you can tune in at 7pm on FS1 and FUBO tv and find out.