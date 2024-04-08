4Q 00:00 End of the last quarter!
The game is over, the Timberwolves add another victory in favor of the locals.
4Q 1:21
Garza sends a shot in search of adding three more points, but the ball does not enter the hoop.
4Q 2:03
Edwards takes the home team one more point after making a free throw.
Timberwolves 127-111 Lakers
4Q 3:00
Hayes scores two free throws in favor of the visitor.
Timberwolves 124-111 Lakers
4Q 4:13
Three points for Hachimura after an assist from Dinwiddie, however the lead is wide for the Timbs.
Timberwolves 122-107 Lakers
4Q 5:37 What thing!
Reid takes advantage of a rebound to steal the ball and shoot it, but ends up missing it.
4Q 6:54
Good basket by McLaughlin that adds three for the locals.
Timberwolves 115-100 Lakers
4Q 8:21
Hachimuro manages to score three points in favor of the visit, the Lakers get closer.
Timberwolves 108-98 Lakers
4Q 9:39
Assist from Alexander-Walker for Anderson who jumps and scores the ball to make it two.
Timberwolves 106-92 Lakers
4Q 10:53
The quarter started quite close, Dinwiddie failed to score three points that would bring them closer to the Timbs.
4Q 12:00 Start the last part!
The fourth quarter of the match begins, both teams will seek victory.
3Q 00:00 End of the penultimate quarter!
After this quarter, the Timberwolves are still ahead of the Lakers 102 to 92 as they seek to catch up with the locals.
3Q 1:44
Prince assists Reddish who dunks the ball into the hoop and scores three points.
Timberwolves 94-90 Lakers
3Q 3:06
After a pass from Reid, Morris looks to make a three-point shot, but fails to achieve his goal.
3Q 4:26
After an assist from Russell, Hayes scores a dunk and brings Los Angeles closer.
Timberwolves 88-81 Lakers
3Q 5:48
Hachimura fails to add two points for the visit, which would put them 9 behind the locals.
Timberwolves 88-77 Lakers
3Q 7:34
Conley adds two points after making both of his free throws for the locals.
Timberwolves 86-72
3Q 8:28
Hayes adds a point and misses another on two free throws in favor of the Lakers.
Timberwolves 84-70 Lakers
3Q 9:20
Reaves had the opportunity to add two, but his shot did not enter the rim.
3Q 10:55
Edwards again assists for Reid who shoots a three-point basket.
Timberwolves 84-64 Lakers
TWO WORDS. pic.twitter.com/ZAQOeoyyrt— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 8, 2024
3Q 12:00 Play, you're second to last!
The third quarter of the match is played.
2Q 00:00 Halftime
The second quarter ends, the match became quite hectic in these twelve minutes.
Timberwolves 79-64 Lakers
2Q 1:01
After a good assist from Edwards, who is very active, Prince throws the ball and enters the hoop.
Timberwolves 74-64 Lakers
2Q 2:29
Reaves ends up missing his pass and the opportunity is lost for the Lakers.
2Q 3:43
Goberts throws a great ball and adds two for the locals.
Timberwolves 66-57 Lakers
2Q 5:07
McDaniels takes advantage of a defensive rebound, but Conley ends up missing his pass and missing a great opportunity
2Q 6:01
After an assist from Edwards, Reid adds three points after a good shot from the far zone.
Timberwolves 57-54 Lakers
2Q 7:51 Incredible!
Hachimura had the opportunity to score two points and take the lead, but his shot failed.
Timberwolves 49-48 Lakers
2Q 8:25
Dinwiddie adds two points after a great basket after a jump for the Lakers.
Timberwolves 49-48 Lakers
Above the crowd 〰️ pic.twitter.com/6L8IwWMM4B— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 8, 2024
2Q 9:18
Prince fails to make a shot from the three-point range, losing the opportunity to turn the score around.
2Q 10:07 They already win it!
Anderson scores two points after a great shot.
Timberwolves 43-41 Lakers
2Q 11:12
Russell adds two points on free throws and increases the lead for the visit.
Timberwolves 33-39 Lakers
2Q 12:00 Second quarter
The second twelve minutes of the game begin.
1Q 00:00 The first quarter is over!
The Lakers finish the first quarter, winning.
Timberwolves 33-37 Lakers
NAW, that's his spot. 👌 pic.twitter.com/q2I0P0U9LX— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 8, 2024
1Q 1:50
Alexander-Walker scores two free throws for the hosts, bringing them closer on the scoreboard.
Timberwolves 28-29 Lakers
1Q 2:56
Two points for the Wolves after a good shot by Morris.
Timberwolves 26-29 Lakers
1Q 3:51
Many failures by both teams, between rebounds and failed shots by both teams.
Timberwolves 22-29 Lakers
1Q 4:42
Dinwiddie manages to score three points and further distances the Lakers.
Timberwolves 22-29 Lakers
1Q 6:08
Gobert takes advantage of a defensive rebound and gives the ball to Edwards to score three points.
Timberwolves 20-22 Lakers
1Q 7:35 Incredible!
Naz Reid misses both of his free throws, leaving the Timberwolves without two points that would bring them closer on the scoreboard.
Timberwolves 13-20 Lakers
1Q 8:06
Reaves took advantage of a ball from Russell and scored three very important points for the Lakers.
Timberwolves 13-17 Lakers
1Q 9:11
After an assist from Edward, Naz Reid scores three points.
Timberwolves 11-9 Lakers
1Q 10:02
D'Angello misses a touchdown and keeps his team down.
Timberwolves 6-4 Lakers
1Q 11:08
Good dunk by Gobert, which gives him two points.
Timberwolves 2-4 Lakers
1Q 12:00 Play!
The first quarter of the game begins.
Lakers: LineUp
Anthony Davis, D'angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Spencer Dinwiddie
Timberlands: LineUp
Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert.
Presents
The Lakers are already in the auditorium, the squad will look to have a great game and score points.
They arrived!
Those from Minnesota are already in the building, the team will seek to add another victory and leave everything on the floor.
Be careful here!
Minnesota is in second position in the Western Conference, the team will seek to continue accumulating victories, currently reaching 52.
Not available!
Jayden Clark will not be able to participate today with the Timberwolves, the player is injured.
Almost there!
There is less than half an hour until this important meeting begins, four quarters full of emotions are coming.
What numbers!
The Lakers come into this match with four wins and one loss, those from Los Angeles will go all out to continue seeking victory.
Local match history
The Timberwolves have three wins and two losses in their last five games, they will seek to continue adding to go all out for a place in the Play-In.
The fourth game!
This will be the last regular season meeting between these teams, of the three already played, two were won by the Timberwolves and one by the Lakers.
Do not play!
In the last few hours, the loss of Lebron James to the Lakers was announced. The player will not be able to participate in this match due to a condition similar to that of the flu.
They disagree!
Former Lakers player Denis Rodman stated about Play-In: "The first thing is to eliminate the "PLAY IN". I have no idea who came up with this shit. Players and teams fight less. They try to stay in tenth position and have a better chance of going to the Play Offs, that makes the regular series less attractive and lowers the level of competition of the teams and players.”
We came back!
We are back for the minute by minute match between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers. We will soon share the most relevant information about both teams, as well as the confirmed lineups.
Don't leave here to follow the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Crypto.com Arena Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers online and live
The match will be broadcast on television on the ViX channel.
The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers game corresponding to the 2024 NBA regular phase?
This is the start time of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers game on April 7, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.
Brazil: 8:00 p.m.
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 9:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 12:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.
Peru: 6:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 210:00 hours
Japan: 06:00 hours
India: 11:00 am
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 1:00 p.m.
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.
Lakers Statements
Lakers coach Darvin Ham spoke after the victory: "We will fall exactly where we need to fall, but the key is that we play at a high level on both sides of the ball."
"The things we've been talking about, being better on the ball, guys just not relying on AD to clean it up and let it go. Just being great on the ball. We had great defensive performances from several guys."
"It keeps me close to the rim on the bigs. Now our guards aren't trying to block the bigs, where the other team's bigs have an advantage. So when our guards protect like they are on the perimeter, keeping the ball in front, by having guys hit doubles or tough shots, it's easy for me to stay connected and I don't have to help out as much.
“So now me, Rui [Hachimura], [LeBron James] can go get the rebound, go out and run. So the tough moment is when they beat you and now I have to step up and they throw the balloon or throw it and we don't react fast enough. Or we're just too small because our guards are small. So any time we can defend like we have been defending, that helps our defense.”
Timberwolves Statements
Chris Finch talked about the loss they had: “We had eight turnovers in the first quarter. We fought the whole game. We didn't make the easy pass when he was there and when we had opportunities at the rim we didn't finish strong. A total failure offensively.”
"We've been playing better than this offensively, and it was up to us to be able to take advantage of some of the opportunities we created, and I had to do a better job of giving these guys some solutions as well."
"It's hard. It moves very smoothly and effortlessly. We did a solid job of forcing tough shots, not putting him at the free throw line and going out and running.”
Latest Los Angeles Lakers lineup
Lebron James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russel, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura.
Latest Minnesota Timberwolves lineup
Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert.
How do the Los Angeles Lakers arrive?
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Cleveland to beat the Cavaliers 116 to 97, in a game where the visitor gave their all to achieve victory and thus seek to climb positions.
How do the Minnesota Timberwolves arrive?
Minnesota Timberwolves fell to the Phoenix Suns with a score of 97 to 87, however they already had a day of rest, so they will look to have a great duel tonight.
The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at Crypto.com Arena Stadium
The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers match, corresponding to the regular phase of the NBA. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium at 8:00 p.m.