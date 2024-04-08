"The things we've been talking about, being better on the ball, guys just not relying on AD to clean it up and let it go. Just being great on the ball. We had great defensive performances from several guys."

"It keeps me close to the rim on the bigs. Now our guards aren't trying to block the bigs, where the other team's bigs have an advantage. So when our guards protect like they are on the perimeter, keeping the ball in front, by having guys hit doubles or tough shots, it's easy for me to stay connected and I don't have to help out as much.

“So now me, Rui [Hachimura], [LeBron James] can go get the rebound, go out and run. So the tough moment is when they beat you and now I have to step up and they throw the balloon or throw it and we don't react fast enough. Or we're just too small because our guards are small. So any time we can defend like we have been defending, that helps our defense.”