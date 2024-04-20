Tune in here Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this 76ers vs Knicks match.
How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs New York KnicksLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game 76ers vs Knicks live on TV, your options is: ESPN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Jalen Brunson!
Jalen Brunson talked about Game 1 against the 76ers and his dream of winning the NBA: "We're ready to go. It's another chance to compete and win. I love getting on the court and playing with a group of guys we've worked with all year and have ups and downs with throughout the year. It's just another opportunity to get on the pitch and compete together. We just have to focus on living one day at a time and how we can take advantage of Game 1. We have to do what we do, make things difficult for them, find a way to win and, from there, we'll move on. The goal is to be the best team possible by the end of the year and, for us, now it's just about moving on. It's something to be ticked off and we have to improve from now on."
Tom Thibodeau!
Tom Thibodeau, Knicks coach, spoke about Jalen Brunson, praising the player, as well as exalting him to the level of putting him in contention for MVP: "I said this when we first signed them: I knew it, and obviously they're different people and different players, but it reminded me of Patrick [Ewing]. Patrick didn't go around telling people how hard he worked, you saw it every day. That's been his whole life. He was always too small, too slow, too this or too that. And all I know is that he became an MVP candidate and that's a credit to him and his family, and it didn't happen overnight. It's years and years of work, and that's what makes him who he is. He didn't change from elementary school to high school to college to the pros, he's just the way he is. The rest of the world is seeing it now, but he's always been like that and will continue to be. I think that when you have competitors, it doesn't matter. Competitors compete. You don't have to wind these guys up, and that's what I love about them.
Injury Report
The Knicks will be without the injured Juluis Randle, Duane Washington Jr and Charlie Brown Jr. The 76ers, on the other hand, will be without Robert Covington and De'Anthony Melton, both injured, as well as Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Game 1.
Eastern Conference: 76ers
The 76ers, in the Eastern Conference Play-in standings, were in seventh place with 47 wins and 35 losses, above the Heat with 46 wins and 36 losses, the Bulls with 39 wins and 43 losses and the Hawks with 36 wins and 46 losses. Below, not qualified, were the Nets, Raptors, Hornets, Wizards and Pistons.
Eastern Conference: Knicks
The Knicks finished second in the Eastern Conference with 50 wins and 32 losses, below only the Celtics, with 64 wins and 18 losses, and above the Bucks, with 49 wins and 33 losses, the Cavaliers, with 48 wins and 34 losses, the Magic, with 47 wins and 35 losses, tied with the Pacers.
Last Matches: 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers come into this game on the back of a five-game winning streak. In overtime, to open the sequence with a thrill, they won 133-126 against the Spurs. On Tuesday (9), with a 120-102 victory over the Pistons. Now over the Magic, on Friday (12), the score was 125 to 113. On Sunday (14), over the Nets, who lost to both teams, the victory was 107 to 86. And in the play-in game on Wednesday (17), they beat the Heat 105-104.
Last Matches: Knicks
The New York Knicks come into the game on the back of five straight wins. Their first win came against the Bucks on Sunday (7), 122-109. On Tuesday (9), 128-117, they beat the Bulls. On Thursday (11), it was the Celtics' turn to lose, 118-109. On Friday (12), by 111-1097, the victim was the Nets and on Sunday (14), finally, the Bulls were defeated again, now in overtime, by 120-119.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA match: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.