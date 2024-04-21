Follow Tigres vs Necaxa live with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share the latest news in our coverage of the match between Tigres vs Necaxa live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the University Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match live and online with VAVEL
Where and how to watch Tigres vs Necaxa? These are the Broadcast options on TV and online
The match will be broadcast on TUDN or the VIX+ streaming platform
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
This is the match schedule in different countries
United States, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, - 20:00 PM
Spain - 02:00 AM
Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay - 21:00 PM
Colombia, Ecuador, Peru - 19:00 PM
Match relevance
We are in the final stretch of the tournament, so far, any team that has 25 points has a chance of fighting for a place in the direct league, such is the case of Tigres and Necaxa, between these two teams there is only 2 points difference, The victory would help either of the two teams to strengthen confidence in seeking a ticket on the last day of Clausura 2024.
Siboldi wants to continue making history with the feline team, while Eduardo Fentanes is the sensational coach after what he has achieved with Necaxa and even more so for being a Mexican technical director.
Position in the table
Necaxa is close to qualifying directly for the league, throughout the campaign they have managed to achieve 27 units, the result of 7 wins, 6 draws and only 2 losses, a score that has them at the top of the table and only 2 points away. direct league.
Tigres has won 4 times, tied 4 games and lost 4 duels, they have reached 25 points, they are in seventh position.
Necaxa's last starting eleven
- Ezequiel Unsain
- Alexis Pena
- Alan Montes
- Agustin Oliveros
- Jorge Rodriguez
- Bryan Garnica
- Fernando Arce JR.
- Diego Gomez
- Brian Samudio
- Jose Paradela
- Ricardo Monreal
Tigres' latest lineup
- Felipe Rodríguez
- Javier Aquino
- Samir Caetano
- Diego Reyes
- Jesús Angulo
- Rafael Carioca
- Fernando Gorriarán
- Juan Brunetta
- Ozziel Herrera
- Marcelo Flores
- André-Pierre Gignac
Latest clashes between both squads
The last confrontation between both teams was on August 20, 2023, with the cats winning 3 - 0. In the last three confrontations, two victories have been for the Tigers squad and one draw, while the last Victory for the Necaxa "Rayos" on royal land was in the Clausura 2022 after winning by two goals.
Photo: Futbol Total
How do the "Rays" of Necaxa arrive?
Necaxa has shown an attractive and effective game, which has benefited them to be in the Liguilla zone for most of the tournament, in their last match they won against Santos by two goals. Eduardo Fentanes' team has become the revelation team of the tournament, and in these last few days it can even strengthen its participation in the direct league and become a candidate for the title.
How do Tigres arrive?
In their last game, the feline team tied at the home of the "Rayados" of Monterrey with three goals each team, those in charge of scoring the goals were: Juan Brunetta with a double at minute 1' and 46', to score the third goal , was in charge of Fernando Gorriarán at 45+2'.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL followers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Tigres vs Necaxa, corresponding to matchday 16 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the University Stadium, this match is scheduled for 07:05 PM (CMDX)