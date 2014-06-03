MLB Draft 2014: New York Mets First-Round Preview

As the 2014 First-Year Player MLB Draft looms around the corner, teams are beginning to shorten up their boards and putting the finishing touches on scouting reports. The New York Mets have the 10th pick in this years MLB Draft and after the last three years selecting high school prospects in the first-round, New York is deeply twined to college prospects this year.

Here are some of the options the New York Mets will look to draft:

Sean Newcomb

Position: LHP College: Hartford Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Class: Junior

Sean Newcomb is a big left-handed pitcher and considered to be one of the best arms in the college ranks. He has great command of his fastball that consistently touches the mid-90s and also tosses a curveball, slider, and changeup to go along with it. MLB scouts have flocked out to see him all year, a thing Newcomb has gotten accustomed to seeing. Hitters tend to be behind his mid-90s fastball and Newcomb, with his other four pitch options, is able to dominant a game from start to finish. His durability to pitch late into games, command of his fastball, and optimal pitch selection could generate success at the MLB level for Newcomb and a perfect fit for a Mets' organization loaded with pitching prospects.