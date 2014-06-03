MLB Draft 2014: New York Mets First-Round Preview

As the 2014 First-Year Player MLB Draft looms around the corner, teams are beginning to shorten up their boards and putting the finishing touches on scouting reports. The New York Mets have the 10th pick in this years MLB Draft and after the last three years selecting high school prospects in the first-round, New York is deeply twined to college prospects this year.

Here are some of the options the New York Mets will look to draft:

Sean Newcomb

Position: LHP College: Hartford Height: 6-5 Weight: 240 Class: Junior

Sean Newcomb is a big left-handed pitcher and considered to be one of the best arms in the college ranks. He has great command of his fastball that consistently touches the mid-90s and also tosses a curveball, slider, and changeup to go along with it. MLB scouts have flocked out to see him all year, a thing Newcomb has gotten accustomed to seeing. Hitters tend to be behind his mid-90s fastball and Newcomb, with his other four pitch options, is able to dominant a game from start to finish. His durability to pitch late into games, command of his fastball, and optimal pitch selection could generate success at the MLB level for Newcomb and a perfect fit for a Mets' organization loaded with pitching prospects.

Michael Conforto

Position: OF College: Oregon State Bats/Throws: L/R Height: 6'2 Weight: 217 Class: Junior

Coming out of high school, Conforto was undrafted and on nobody's radar to be a first-round selection. The past three years at Oregon State he has hit his way into the spotlight of this years MLB Draft. Conforto is mainly a corner outfielder and has twice played for the USA baseball collegiate team. Through his years of college, he has shown the ability to square up the baseball for hard line-drives and to work counts up at the plate. He has the knack for striking out at the plate but could have above average power at the next level. Michael Conforto's ability to drive the baseball and chance to hit for power will see him get drafted no later than the 10th pick.

Trea Turner

Position: IF College: North Carolina State Bats/Throws: R/R Height: 6'1 Weight: 171 Class: Junior

Trea Turner is one of two shortstops (Nick Gordon) that could potentially go in the first-round of this years MLB Draft. Turner was converted to the shortstop position his sophomore year at NC State and has dramatically improved his fielding ability since doing so. He doesn't hit for power but has carried an above .300 batting average all three years throughout college. Scouts worry about Turner's ability to hit at the MLB level, though, due to the fact he has such a low swing which makes him susceptible to the inside pitch. Turner's great speed and ability to draw walks at the plate could entice teams looking for a future lead-off batter, which New York is in desperate need of.

As is the case for almost any draft, nobody can confidently pick who will be drafted where. Sitting at the 10th pick, the Mets could almost bet that two of there three top choices here will not be available.

In a draft deep with pitching but not with hitting, chances are Michael Conforto will be snatched up before New York can even get a sniff of him. The Mets sit between the Toronto Blue Jays who have the 9th and 11th pick in this years draft and Toronto is in love with Turner at shortstop. With the two other options for Toronto being pitchers, look for them to select Turner with that 9th pick leaving the New York with their final option:

Middleboro, Massachusetts native and Hartford University pitcher – Sean Newcomb.