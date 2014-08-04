Jacob deGrom Earns NL Rookie Of The Month Honors

Since the beginning of the 2014 season it seems more talk has been on the future for the New York Mets rather than the present, and for good reason. The New York Mets, through trades and draft picks, have stockpiled themselves with a set of talented young pitchers. We witnessed last year of what both Matt Harvey and Zack Wheeler were capable of and now it seems it is Jacob deGrom's time to strut his stuff.

Ironically, deGrom was only called to the big leagues as an extra bullpen arm back in the middle of May. It was Rafael Montero, another one of the young pitchers, who got the call to replace Jenrry Mejia in the starting rotation. deGrom barely had time to unpack his bags before he found out he would be starting the next day against the New York Yankees in the Subway Series after Jon Niese went to the DL.

Jacob got off to an 0-5 start to began his MLB career, but that wasn't due to poor pitching. The Mets failed to provide deGrom with run support in the games he started.

In his first start, deGrom lost 1-0. Second game he lost 4-3 and gave up three runs in 6.0 innings pitched. Third game he pitched he gave up no runs through 7.0 innings and received a no-decision as the Mets lost 5-3. deGrom received another no-decision in his next start giving up three runs in 7.0 innings. In his first bad outing he gave up four runs in 5.0 innings and recorded another no-decision. Sixth game, deGrom gave up only three runs in 5.0 innings and got the loss 3-1. In his worst start of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers, deGrom gave up six earned runs in just 4.1 innings pitched.

Since then, Jacob deGrom has gone 6-1 with just over a 2.00 ERA and finished July 4-1 with a 1.39 ERA, striking out 38 and only walking seven hitters in 32.1 innings pitched. He was tied for the N.L. in wins and had the third lowest ERA in all the MLB for starting pitchers all in this past month. These type of numbers have won him the NL Rookie of the Month honors and also has propelled himself into the National League Rookie of the Year race.

Time and time again signs of an extremely promising future for the New York Mets is shown through the arms of these young pitchers. Because of the sudden dominance of deGrom, it has been overshadowed on how well Zack Wheeler has been pitching this past month as well. Wheeler has gone 4-3 in his last 10 starts with a 3.24 ERA and 56 strikeouts. A good sign after starting the season 2-6 and an above 4.00 ERA.

Being such a young pitcher with a bright future, deGrom will probably fall victim to the innings limit by the beginning of September (certainly if the Mets fall out of playoff contention). In doing so it will neglect him from being able to win a Rookie of the Year award. Both Mets' Manager and General Manager (Terry Collins; Sandy Alderson) have not yet declared what will happen when that time comes.

Until then, New York Mets fans and baseball fans around the country will soak in yet another promising young pitcher taking the league by storm.

Another Note: New York Mets' star pitcher Matt Harvey threw off the mound for the first time Friday morning since undergoing Tommy John surgery last October. Harvey threw about 15-20 pitches at 60 percent, a process Harvey described as being "costless and easy." He will begin his two month throwing program down at the Mets' Spring Training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida starting on Tuesday. Harvey still believes he will be able to return to the big league mound before the end of the New York Mets' season but the time table for that still looks unlikely.