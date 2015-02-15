Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander Predicts Much Better 2015

Since Justin Verlander became a full-time starting pitcher in his 2006 Rookie of the Year and his team's World Series-making season, Detroit Tigers fans have grown accustomed to seeing him pitch up to Cy Young levels, which he did in 2011 -- in addition to winning the American League MVP award. From 2006 to 2013, Verlander averaged a record of 17-9 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 4.5 WAR, 208 strikeouts, and 220 innings pitched. The Tigers won three straight A.L. Central division titles and made another World Series appearance from 2011-2013 behind his (among other very solid starters') performance and leadership.

Then when 2014 arrived, Tiger fans naturally expected the same Verlander-like season; Verlander, though, just did not perform up to expectations, especially considering the mega contract he currently has through 2020. Although the Tigers had the pitching depth and offense to win yet another division title, Verlander fell far short of his normal statistical compilation. Still, he won 15 games.

Last season, Verlander's final line read 15-12, 4.54 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 1.1 WAR, 159 strikeouts, and 206 innings pitched. For many Major League pitchers, those numbers would more than suffice. For Verlander, the Tigers, and their fans, those numbers brought forth questions about his effectiveness in 2015 and beyond.

Verlander has answered those questions during the offseason. As Spring Training approaches, the 6'-5" right-hander has already worked more this past offseason than he did during last year's and for good reason: he is healthy.

On February 14, The Detroit News' Chris McCosky reported that Verlander has figured out what went wrong last year and has already begun to correct the problem.

From yesterday: Verlander miles ahead compared to last year http://t.co/FAOlV16lSm via @detroitnews — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) February 14, 2015

First, Verlander began reconditioning his body much earlier this offseason than he did last year. Recall that in early January last year, Verlander had surgery to repair strains in his core muscles, which include the abdominal muscles. He did not start throwing until well into Spring Training -- more specifically, March 12. McCosky quoted Verlander stating just that: "Last year I hadn't even picked up a ball at this point," said Verlander, who is now throwing bullpen sessions twice a week, and Spring Training is still officially a few more days away.

Verlander had to alter his delivery last year to compensate for the discomfort he had in recovering from the surgery. This year, he will not have that problem. According to McCosky, the ace has restrengthened those core muscles and then some. McCosky described the more-extensive conditioning program that Verlander has undergone this offseason. McCosky wrote,

"Verlander has put on 20 pounds of muscle, and he's back to his normal throwing regimen, including an impressive long-toss session with catcher Bryan Holaday on Thursday [February 12] where he was throwing clothes-line strikes from 120 feet....

Whether that translates into a complete return to form remains to be seen, of course, but what is fact is that in mind and body, Verlander is miles ahead of where he was at this time last year. And that cannot be a bad thing for the Tigers."

At age 31, Verlander should have plenty of strength left to return to that ace form that Tiger fans are so used to seeing. If he could still make a league-leading 34 starts, pitch 206 innings, and win 15 games when he did not have his best mechanics due to surgery, then he should have little problem reducing that ERA and winning close to 20 games or more when fully recovered and even stronger than before.