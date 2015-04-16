New York Mets Finish Off Sweep Of Phillies

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Philadelphia Phillies 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 9 1 New York Mets 0 1 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 6 12 1

W: Jonathon Niese (1-0 1.59) L: Jerome Williams (0-1 4.09)

NYM HR: Lucas Duda (1) Travis d'Arnaud (1)

NEW YORK – In a much less electric atmosphere than the last couple nights at Citi Field the New York Mets finished off the three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 behind the arm of lefty Jon Niese.

Certainly this game didn't include the oddities last night's game did or the ruckus roars Opening Night brought to the stadium, but it did have the Mets first sweep of the Phillies at Citi Field since 2010.

Mets' starting pitcher Jon Niese served up a triple to lead-off the game to young Phillies' center fielder Odubel Herrera who later was driven in on a Chase Utley ground out to second base giving Philadelphia an early 1-0 lead.

But that was all she wrote for the Phillies.

Juan Lagares singled home newly called-up Eric Campbell, who will be replacing David Wright at third base while he is on the disable list, to tie at the game 1-1 in the bottom of the 2nd and then Travis d'Arnaud took a Jerome Williams hanging slider into the left field corner giving the Mets a 2-1 lead after 3 innings

The Mets scored four more runs in the next three innings, led by Lucas Duda who hit a solo home run in the 5th and then a RBI double in the 6th, that gave the New York Mets a commanding 6-1 lead.

Jon Niese scattered nine hits through 6.1 innings, only allowing that lone run in the top of the 1st inning to Herrera and striking out four batters. The Mets' bullpen was once again stellar as Carlos Torres and Alex Torres combined for 2.2 shutout, no-hit innings, closing the door on any chance of a Phillies' comeback.

Philadelphia Phillies' starting pitcher, well-traveled Jerome Williams gave up four earned runs and 10 hits over 5.0 innings of work tonight. Both Justin De Fratus and Dustin McGowan, who pitched last night's game too, came out of the bullpen for Philadelphia allowing one earned run between the both of them.

The New York Mets will be without their captain and third-baseman David Wright for two-to-three weeks Mets' General Manager Sandy Alderson said earlier today. His replacement Eric “Soup” Campbell looked good at the plate for a guy who was in Sacramento just 24 hours ago and was playing on only three hours of sleep. Campbell went 1-5 tonight but hit the ball reasonably well along with scoring the run that tied the game 1-1 early.

The Mets (6-3) will welcome the Miami Marlins (3-6) to Flushing, NY tomorrow night as Dillon Gee takes the mound against Jarred Cosart.

The Phillies (3-6) will travel to the nation's Capital to face the Washington Nationals (3-6) on Thursday as Cole Hamels will face-off against Doug Fister.