MLB Power Rankings: 04/20/15

Another week down and the Detroit Tigers remain on top of the power rankings. The Kansas City Royals remain close behind in the second spot but the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers are racing quickly up the rankings. The always steady St. Louis Cardinals round out this week's top five.

Pitcher Shane Greene #61 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on April 19, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan.

(April 18, 2015 - Source: Duane Burleson/Getty Images North America)

Who's on top? The 10-2 Detroit Tigers remain on top of the power rankings for the second consecutive week. The Tigers took 2-of-3 from the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road and finished the week at home by taking 2-of-3 from the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers pitching continues to gain in strength as they lead the league in ERA (2.61) and batting average against (.212).

Matt Garza #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers takes a moment in between pitches in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the game at PNC Park on April 19, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(April 18, 2015 - Source: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images North America

Who's at the bottom? The 2-10 Milwaukee Brewers have fallen to the bottom of the pack as they continue their struggles out of the gate. The Brewers lost 5-of-6 on the road to division rivals St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers are last in the National League in runs scored (30) while the opposition has been teeing off on their pitching with a league worst batting average against of .286.

Scott Van Slyke #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his two run homerun with Joc Pederson #31, A.J. Ellis #17 and Andre Ethier #16 to take a 6-0 lead over the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

(April 18, 2015 - Source: Harry How/Getty Images North America)

Who rose the highest? The 9-3 Los Angeles Dodgers jumped 11 spots this week thanks to a current seven-game winning streak that witnessed home sweeps of the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies.

Dalton Pompey #45 of the Toronto Blue Jays misplays a ball in the first inning during MLB game action hit by Jonny Gomes #7 of the Atlanta Braves for three RBI on April 19, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

(April 18, 2015 - Source: Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images North America)

Who fell the furthest? The 6-7 Toronto Blue Jays fell 10 spots over the last week. They struggled at home as they dropped 3-of-4 against the Tampa Rays and 2-of-3 versus the Atlanta Braves.

MLB Power Rankings Rank Last Week Team W-L L10 1 1 Detroit Tigers 10-2 8-2 2 2 Kansas City Royals 9-3 7-3 3 12 New York Mets 10-3 8-2 4 15 Los Angeles Dodgers 9-3 8-2 5 7 St. Louis Cardinals 8-3 7-3 6 6 San Diego Padres 8-5 7-3 7 3 Atlanta Braves 8-4 6-4 8 14 Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 6-4 9 8 Boston Red Sox 8-5 6-4 10 5 Colorado Rockies 7-5 5-5 11 17 Pittsburgh Pirates 6-6 6-4 12 19 New York Yankees 6-6 5-5 13 9 Chicago Cubs 6-5 6-4 14 4 Toronto Blue Jays 6-7 4-6 15 24 Oakland Athletics 6-7 4-6 16 18 Baltimore Orioles 7-6 5-5 17 21 Washington Nationals 6-7 5-5 18 16 Houston Astros 6-6 5-5 19 27 Los Angeles Angels 5-7 4-6 20 11 Tampa Bay Rays 6-7 5-5 21 20 Seattle Mariners 5-7 4-6 22 25 Cleveland Indians 4-7 4-6 23 26 Chicago White Sox 4-7 4-6 24 30 Minnesota Twins 5-8 5-5 25 22 Texas Rangers 5-8 4-6 26 10 Cincinnati Reds 5-7 3-7 27 29 Miami Marlins 3-10 3-7 28 13 Philadelphia Phillies 4-9 3-7 29 23 San Francisco Giants 4-10 1-9 30 28 Milwaukee Brewers 2-10 2-8



