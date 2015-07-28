Tigers Need To Learn Right Way To Do The Loco-Motion

A famous Grand Funk Railroad song called "The Locomotion" says that "My little baby sister can do it with ease, it's easier to learn than your ABC's." Yet, somehow the Detroit Tigers cannot get on the train. Instead, many fans are hopping on the wagon of selling ahead of the trade deadline, and the Tigers themselves may just have to do the same.

The second verse of the song says, "Do it nice and easy, and don't lose control, a little bit of rhythm and a lot of soul." Unfortunately, the Tigers have not been making it easy for their fans to put their soul into the team this season due to their struggles. The Tigers certainly have not been doing it easily, and it does not seem like they have at all found their own rhythm or soul so far this season. If the Tigers could get on a roll, starting with David Price's start Tuesday night and continuing throughout the rest of the series to a 3-1 series win, it might make buying at the deadline slightly more bearable.

The Tigers do have Miguel Cabrera coming back this year, likely around August 15 according to multiple reports, and while the Tigers do not have a lot of top prospects, names such as Tyler Collins or Steven Moya could still be moved in a deal for a starting or relief pitcher.

However, it makes sense to sell at the moment for the Tigers, as it does not seem as if they will find their groove any time soon. The Tigers might not be able to get a big name like Julio Arias from the Los Angeles Dodgers or anything significant for Price; however, this market seems to favor quantity over quality.

The Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays have traded multiple good prospects for Johnny Cueto and Troy Tulowitzki, respectively; however, neither team gave up its top prospect in its respective deal. This might actually be a good thing for the Tigers right now as Detroit has a need for more depth in the farm system, not necessarily one good piece who would likely get called up to the Majors this season anyway.

There might also be a Yoenis Cespedes deal in the works as well. Quite an eye-opening tweet was sent out by FOX Sports' Jon Morosi earlier today:

Important: #Tigers have HUGE incentive to trade Yoenis Cespedes because he's ineligible for qualifying offer after season. — Jon Morosi (@ jonmorosi ) July 28, 2015

This message could hint that something might be close.

With the markets heating up, any deal involving any pending free agent the Tigers have could be made very soon as the Tulowitzki deal was not reported until it was done. Dave Dombrowski, the Tigers' general manager, has been known to keep things tightly-knit and use a lot of smokescreens this time of year. Dombrowski might be close to a trade right now, but, if so, nobody knows it. Time is ticking, though, and he does not have a lot of time left. If the Tigers keep rolling on the losing locomotive, they might be best trying to win the trade deadline's top sellers award.