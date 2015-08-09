Atlanta Braves Offense Powers Past Miami Marlins 7-2

The Atlanta Braves pounded out 14 hits en route to a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a 3-for-5 performance, while the newly acquired Nick Swisher came through with a huge two-run double to help the Braves extend their winning streak to three games.

Rookie right-hander Mike Foltynewicz (4-3, 5.23 ERA) recorded his first victory since being recalled to the big league club and placed in the starting rotation. Foltynewicz lasted 5.2 innings allowing two runs on five hits. His control was a problem once again as we walked four and hit a batter, while striking out only three.

Tom Koehler (8-9, 3.75 ERA) went six innings giving up three runs on seven hits, and just like his counterpart he struggled with command as he walked three batters and struck out three. With the loss on Saturday, the Marlins have lost six straight games, as well as six straight against the Braves.

Braves veteran outfielder Nick Markakis is the hottest hitter in the National League as he extended his hitting streak to 15 games. The second hottest hitter has to be his teammate A.J. Pierzynski, who also extended his hit streak to 13 games. The Braves struck first as Cameron Maybin reached on a double and later scored on an RBI single by Pierzynski, giving Atlanta a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

The Marlins quickly responded in the top half of the second as Cole Gillespie doubled to right field that scored catcher J.T. Realmuto. Atlanta regained the lead in the bottom of the inning as Andrelton Simmons hit a sacrifice fly to score Jace Peterson. Miami bounced right back in the third as Foltynewicz walked three consecutive batters with two outs in the inning to the load the bases, and Cole Gillespie would drive in another run with an RBI infield single.

Miami would be shut down the rest of the way as Foltynewicz would settle down and retire the next nine batters in order. The Braves bullpen stepped up for the second straight night as they completed 3.1 innings allowing only one hit and one walk the rest of the way.

Atlanta took the lead in the fifth inning and never looked back as Nick Markakis drove in Cameron Maybin with a single to left, giving the Braves a 3-2 lead.

The seventh inning provided some theatrics as newly acquired first baseman Nick Swisher came through with his first hit as a Brave, a two-run double to left that scored Markakis and Pierzynski. Not only did Swisher give the Braves a 5-2 lead with that swing, but he ingratiated himself with the Atlanta faithful when he reached second base and motioned to the dugout with the Tomahawk Chop.

Here is Nick Swisher's two-run double and unassisted double play.

“I look up [after the double] and the place is going berserk,” Swisher said postgame. “The chop just came out. I’m trying to teach my daughter how to do the chop. We’re going to work on that tonight.”

The Braves piled on in the eighth inning as they recorded four straight hits to start the inning, including an RBI double by Andrelton Simmons and a pinch-hit RBI single by Jonny Gomes. Michael Bourn joined the hit parade in his debut as he singled later in the inning.

Simmons returned to action today after missing the last five games with a sprained right thumb, and he finished the night going 1-for-2 with two RBI and a stolen base.

GAME FOUR MATCHUP:

The Marlins will send left-handed pitcher Brad Hand (1-2, 4.71 ERA) to the mound as Miami looks to avoid a four-game sweep. Hand will be making only his fifth start of the season as he has pitched out of the bullpen most of the year. Despite not making a start against Atlanta, he has made three appearances and has thrown eight scoreless innings.

The Braves will look to complete the sweep by sending All-Star right-hander Shelby Miller (5-8, 2.44 ERA) to the bump. It’s no secret at this point that Miller hasn’t won a game since May 17th against these Miami Marlins, where he came one out away from a no-hitter. That is a span of 14 starts, but luckily he has been dominating against the Marlins this year in three starts. He holds a 2-0 record and has given up one run in 19 innings to this Miami club in 2015.