MLB Power Rankings: Giants Climb Back Into Top 10 As Angels Fall

The top five of the power rankings are frozen as the elite of the Major Leagues continue to play great baseball.

The San Francisco Giants (8) climbed back into the top 10 while the Los Angeles Angels (12) fell out after a 1-6 week. The Angels completed a seven game road trip against the Chicago White Sox (19) and Kansas City Royals (2). Everything that could go wrong did as they came away with one win last Thursday, a 7-6 victory over the Royals.


Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals slides at the plate to score as Chris Iannetta #17 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim fields the throw in the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 16, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Aug. 15, 2015 - Source: Ed Zurga/Getty Images North America)

Who is on top? St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals took 2-of-3 from the Pittsburgh Pirates (3) and Miami Marlins (29) as they continue to hold on to the best record in baseball at 75-42. St. Louis leads the National League Central by five games over the Pirates and 7 1/2 over the surging Chicago Cubs (4).


Starter Michael Wacha #52 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Busch Stadium on August 12, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri.
(Aug. 11, 2015 - Source: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images North America)

Right-hander Michael Wacha picked up his 14th win of the year on 8/12 versus the Pirates. His 14 wins ties for the league lead.

Who is rising high? San Francisco Giants (8). What a difference a week and the Washington Nationals make for the Giants. After appearing on the sliding fast list a week ago the Giants were able to bounce back with a four game sweep of the collapsing Nationals and a split of a two game series versus the Houston Astros (7).

Madison Bumgarner finished up the Giants' sweep of the Nationals on Sunday by pitching a three hit shutout. Bumgarner matched his career high of 14 strikeouts and also homered and doubled in the 5-0 victory.

Who is sliding fast? Washington Nationals (15). The slide has turned into an avalanche for the Nationals as they have dropped seven of their last eight games to drop below .500 (58-59). The Nationals are 10-20 since the All-Star break and have surrendered their lead in the National League East to the New York Mets (10). They now find themselves 4 1/2 games out of the division lead.

Who is bringing up the rear? Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies finally cooled off after going 16-5 since the All-Star break. Philadelphia had climbed out of the last spot in the power rankings but it wasn't to last. Last week they dropped road series to the Arizona Diamondbacks (16) and Milwaukee Brewers (27) to finish 1-5 and fall back into the 30th spot in the rankings.

MLB Power Rankings
Rank Change +/- Team Overall Record Last Week
1 1 N/C St. Louis Cardinals 75-42 4-2
2 2 N/C Kansas City Royals 71-46 5-2
3 3 N/C Pittsburgh Pirates 69-46 4-2
4 4 N/C Chicago Cubs 67-49 5-1
5 5 N/C Los Angeles Dodgers 67-51 5-2
6 7 +1 Toronto Blue Jays 65-54 4-2
7 8 +1 Houston Astros 64-54 3-2
8 11 +3 San Francisco Giants 64-53 5-1
9 6 -3 New York Yankees 64-52 3-3
10 10 N/C New York Mets 63-55 4-3
11 13 +2 Texas Rangers 59-57 4-2
12 9 -3 Los Angeles Angels 60-57 1-6
13 14 +1 Baltimore Orioles 60-56 4-2
14 17 +3 Minnesota Twins 59-58 4-2
15 12 -3 Washington Nationals 58-59 1-6
16 15 -1 Arizona Diamondbacks 57-59 3-3
17 16 -1 Tampa Bay Rays 58-59 2-3
18 18 N/C Detroit Tigers 56-61 2-4
19 22 +3 Chicago White Sox 55-60 4-2
20 19 -1 Cleveland Indians 54-62 3-3
21 21 N/C San Diego Padres 56-62 4-2
22 20 -2 Seattle Mariners 55-63 3-3
23 25 +2 Atlanta Braves 53-64 2-3
24 24 N/C Cincinnati Reds 51-65 2-5
25 26 +1 Boston Red Sox 52-65 2-3
26 23 -3 Oakland Athletics 51-68 0-6
27 27 N/C Milwaukee Brewers 51-68 3-3
28 28 N/C Colorado Rockies 48-68 1-6
29 30 +1 Miami Marlins 47-70 3-2
30 29 -1 Philadelphia Phillies 46-72 1-5
