MLB Power Rankings: Giants Climb Back Into Top 10 As Angels Fall

The top five of the power rankings are frozen as the elite of the Major Leagues continue to play great baseball.

The San Francisco Giants (8) climbed back into the top 10 while the Los Angeles Angels (12) fell out after a 1-6 week. The Angels completed a seven game road trip against the Chicago White Sox (19) and Kansas City Royals (2). Everything that could go wrong did as they came away with one win last Thursday, a 7-6 victory over the Royals.

Who is on top? St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals took 2-of-3 from the Pittsburgh Pirates (3) and Miami Marlins (29) as they continue to hold on to the best record in baseball at 75-42. St. Louis leads the National League Central by five games over the Pirates and 7 1/2 over the surging Chicago Cubs (4).

Right-hander Michael Wacha picked up his 14th win of the year on 8/12 versus the Pirates. His 14 wins ties for the league lead.

Who is rising high? San Francisco Giants (8). What a difference a week and the Washington Nationals make for the Giants. After appearing on the sliding fast list a week ago the Giants were able to bounce back with a four game sweep of the collapsing Nationals and a split of a two game series versus the Houston Astros (7).

Madison Bumgarner finished up the Giants' sweep of the Nationals on Sunday by pitching a three hit shutout. Bumgarner matched his career high of 14 strikeouts and also homered and doubled in the 5-0 victory.

Who is sliding fast? Washington Nationals (15). The slide has turned into an avalanche for the Nationals as they have dropped seven of their last eight games to drop below .500 (58-59). The Nationals are 10-20 since the All-Star break and have surrendered their lead in the National League East to the New York Mets (10). They now find themselves 4 1/2 games out of the division lead.

Who is bringing up the rear? Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies finally cooled off after going 16-5 since the All-Star break. Philadelphia had climbed out of the last spot in the power rankings but it wasn't to last. Last week they dropped road series to the Arizona Diamondbacks (16) and Milwaukee Brewers (27) to finish 1-5 and fall back into the 30th spot in the rankings.