Detroit Tigers Early Offseason Outlook

The Detroit Tigers have had a rough year in 2015. The team was struggling leading up to the July 31 trade deadline, in part due to inconsistency from pitchers and injuries to their core players. This led now former general manager Dave Dombrowski to trade away names such as David Price, Yoenis Cespedes and Joakim Soria.

Cespedes has been one of the best players in the league since being traded to the New York Mets, Soria has done quite well for the Pittsburgh Pirates when called upon out of the bullpen, while not blowing very many games, and David Price has helped lead the Toronto Blue Jays to an American League East division lead over the New York Yankees.

While what the Tigers did at the trade deadline this July will have a good impact on their future (especially with top prospects including Daniel Norris and Michael Fulmer in the system), what the Tigers and new general manager Al Avila decide to do during the offseason could shape the Tigers for next year and beyond. Whether the Tigers elect to go for significant starting pitching upgrades, upgrade the depth of the their bench, improve speed or power, or even just stand pat and do nothing, what Al Avila does this winter will ultimately shape the Tigers squad for 2016 and beyond.

Should the Tigers elect to upgrade their abysmal starting pitching staff, they could always attempt to re-sign David Price if they are willing to spend. Other options include Johnny Cueto, Zack Greinke, Jeff Samardzija and Jordan Zimmerman. The Tigers have the potential for a good staff next year if healthy and some improvements are made. However, Justin Verlander looks to be regaining true form once again, Anibal Sanchez when healthy has been reliable, Daniel Norris has potential and has pitched quite well in limited outings with the Tigers, Shane Greene could earn a role with the Tigers again next season after his strong start to the year this season, and the Tigers have multiple other young arms including Fulmer, Kyle Lobstein and Kyle Ryan vying for the fifth rotation spot. While getting a safer bet in free agency would always be nice, if the Tigers are not willing to spend than sacrifices are likely to be made to the rotation before anything else, it would seem.

The bullpen for Detroit has also been consistently bad, not just in 2015, but for the greater half of the current millennia. When looking at the upcoming free agent market, their are only two closers that have been consistent in the ninth inning. One of the those being former Tiger Joakim Soria, the other is Santiago Casilla of the San Francisco Giants. The relief market, as is often the case, seems quite weak once again this year, and it will be hard to improve through free agency. The Tigers may be best off trying to pull off a trade of some sort if they can find a partner willing to take their prospects.

The catching position for Detroit has been quite well in recent years. Alex Avila, while not an offensive force by any means, is arguably one of the best defensive catchers in the game, and has done good work with the Tigers pitchers over the past several years. Since the emergence of future star James McCann, Avila has gotten less and less of the playing time behind the dish, and could be looking for an opportunity greater than what the Tigers are willing to offer him. McCann has done real well for the Tigers so far, and with another winter and spring to improve and recover, could show signs of even more growth going into next season.

While first base is obviously going to be Miguel Cabrera's position in the short and long term in Detroit, it may be worth investing into a backup should Cabrera get hurt once again. Cabrera's injury history is starting to get longer by the year, even if there are only minor issues, and it seems the Tigers lack scoring potential without him in the lineup on a daily basis. While someone like Chris Davis may not be necessary, someone other than Victor Martinez, Alex Avila, or Jefry Marte should be behind Miguel Cabrera at first base.

Ian Kinsler seems to have the second base position locked down, but like Cabrera, should he ever get injured, the Tigers lack of infield depth could potentially decimate all playoff hopes in that season. While a Chase Utley type would not be likely, nor necessary, someone like Emilio Bonifacio could be looked at as a potential backup in a worst case scenario.

Jose Iglesias' situation is very similar to Ian Kinsler's. He has had an injury history in what has now become the distant past after having a healthy and very productive 2015 season. Having a security option in place like Bonifacio should he get injured once again could save playoff hopes in a worst case scenario for the Tigers.

The third base position for the Tigers has been one in flux for the greater part of the last decade offensively, except for when Miguel Cabrera played the position temporarily during Prince Fielder's brief tenure in Detroit. Nick Castellanos has shown some signs of growth, and will likely continue to grow this offseason and beyond. He is still young and has not performed poorly, however, Tigers fans have high expectations for the young player that has yet to be able to reach his potential. Unfortunately, for Tigers fans looking for a replacement, the only potential upgrade on the market this year is 37-year-old Juan Uribe, who would likely want a one-year deal and is only a marginal upgrade at best.

The Tigers outfield was a strength of theirs this season. Before the trade, Cespedes roamed left field, Rajai Davis and Anthony Gose split time in center field, while emerging superstar J.D. Martinez has had one of the best non-Cabrera offensive seasons the Tigers have had in the last 25 years.

A lineup of Davis, Gose and Martinez would not be too bad for the Tigers going into 2016, yet the options for growth in a potentially loaded outfield free agent class stands large. The Tigers could try and re-sign Yoenis Cespedes once again to a longer term deal, while Justin Upton, Gerardo Parra and potentially Alex Gordon ($12.5 million player option) all have expiring deals. Former Tiger Austin Jackson, as well as another quality center fielder Denard Span, are both available. There are two game-changing bats in right field that are set to hit the free agent market. The 26-year-old Jason Heyward and Jose Bautista ($14 million club option) would fit nicely behind Cabrera in the order, however, with J.D. Martinez there isn't a need to spend big-time money for an outfielder.

Gose and Martinez are both likely to return, but with Rajai Davis becoming a free agent the Tigers could look for a different starter as well as possible bench depth in the outfield if they do not trust prospects such as Steven Moya to make a big enough major league impact in 2016.

On the bright side for the Tigers, they are almost guaranteed with another below average September to gain a top-10 pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. This years draft class has a good amount of solid college hitters, a couple of good young high school pitchers, and some potential future star pitchers coming out of college, including A.J. Puk from the University of Florida. If the Tigers select the right player in June, it could give them another prospect to add to a pool of young talent that now has Fulmer, Moya, Hill and Norris.

Overall, the Detroit Tigers have many different ways to go about becoming playoff contenders in 2016. They could stay put and hope for the injury bug not to bite as hard as recent years, or they could elect to improve starting pitching through free agency, bullpen by trade, replace Davis with a more power-minded outfielder, and look for bench depth to protect themselves in case of injuries.