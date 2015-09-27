New York Mets Clinch Division With 10-2 Rout Of Cincinnati Reds

The N.L. East has a champion.

At the beginning of the season, not many would have predicted it, but after a wild summer, the New York Mets are soaring back to the postseason with their sixth ever division crown under their wing. It's their first N.L. East title since 2006, which was also their last playoff appearance.

Matt Harvey started for the Metsies, and hurled an unexpected 6.2 innings, throwing 97 pitches and allowing just two runs on nine hits. In his last outing against the New York Yankees, Harvey threw just five innings apparently due to the ongoing innings limit controversy, but The Dark Knight brought it tonight. Harvey weaseled his way out of minor trouble with ease, keeping the Mets in the lead the whole way through.

And the reason for the Mets' lead was their fantastic hitting all game long. Lucas Duda cracked open the festivities with a frozen rope grand slam to right field in the first inning. Curtis Granderson followed with a second inning solo shot to put the Mets up five, and just like that the Amazins were smooth sailing.

After Reds shortstop Ivan De Jesus smacked a two-run double into right in the second inning, the Metsies answered with two more runs in the form of a Michael Cuddyer two-run double. It was 7-2 New York from the third inning on, and the Mets were just trying to hold on to get the chilling champagne waiting in the clubhouse.

Going into the top of the ninth inning, the Mets dugout began bouncing, joyfully awaiting the final out. But, before that could happen, Mets captain David Wright smashed the exclamation point into the stands on a three-run homer. In the bottom of the inning, Jeurys Familia gave up two hits, but eventually struck out Jay Bruce, who at one point this summer was a Mets trade target, for the final out of the clincher. The Mets ran to celebrate in the middle of the diamond, as manager Terry Collins and the other Met coaches formed a hugging huddle in the dugout. The celebration was on.

The Mets celebrated in the clubhouse with champagne, cigars, goggles and more, and every player looked happy as ever. But, no one may be happier with this win than David Wright, the only remaining member of the 2006 team that won the N.L. East nine years ago. Wright was all smiles in the clubhouse, and rightfully so.

But the Mets still have work to do. Currently half a game above the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York will need to keep winning games in order to keep L.A. from winning the second seed in the National League, and thus home field advantage in the NLDS.

The Mets and Reds close out their series tomorrow afternoon, as Jacob deGrom (13-8, 2.64 ERA) goes to the hill for the Metsies against Keyvius Sampson (2-5, 6.45 ERA) of the Reds.