Questionable Play Highlights Los Angeles Dodgers Win Over New York Mets

The Dodgers have tied the series with the Mets at 1 game apiece, but the win wasn't what highlighted the evening. Chase Utley's "slide" (or whatever you'd like to call that) came in the seventh inning and sent Ruben Tejada into a stretcher with a fractured fibula.

It's a shame that rules like this are still allowed, and it's hard not to stay unbiased in a game that obviously was swung because of this play. This writer recommends the fury to not necessarily go to Utley (though yours truly wouldn't be sad if it did) but towards the MLB for still allowing this horrible idea of thinking this play is OK in the game.

"They thought that it's pretty hard to rule that he didn't touch the bag when he hit the shortstop and nobody was tagged, so they have no other call," Mets manager Terry Collins said, "so they handled it right."

According to the rules, rule 6.0.5 says:

A batter is out when --

(m) A preceding runner shall, in the umpire's judgment, intentionally interfere with a fielder who is attempting to catch a thrown ball or to throw a ball in an attempt to complete any play.

"I know Chase is not trying to hurt anybody," Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. "He's just playing the game the way he plays it. He plays it hard, he's aggressive."

It's a shame they didn't at least get the ruling right. This isn't even going into Tejada not being on the bag. "Utley was out three times: 1) willful interference 2) neighborhood play 3) never touched bag, abandoned field," said Keith Olbermann via Twitter. Tejada and Utley already had history back when Utley was on the Phillies. "Yeah, they're angry," Collins said of his players. "You lose in a playoff series to that serious of an injury, yeah, they're not very happy about it."

Just like any sport, each game is a moment in time and is etched in their into history, and now we move on.

Zack Greinke was awarded the win. He looked great, only allowing two runs on five hits through seven innings. Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto both hit solo home runs.

Game 3 will move to New York, as the Mets try to take a hold back onto this game. There's no doubt they'll have fire from within them after this fiasco happened. LA's Brett Anderson will face off against NY's Matt Harvey on Monday.

According to ESPN, Anderson (10-9, 3.69) led major league qualifiers with a 66.7 groundball percentage and forced 23 groundball double-plays, eighth most among MLB starting pitchers with a minimum 25 starts. Harvey (13-8, 2.71) was 8-3 with a 2.23 ERA in 17 starts at Citi Field.