Francisco Liriano Leads Pittsburgh Pirates Over St. Louis Cardinals In First Major League Game Of 2016

The Pittsburgh Pirates had the privilege of hosting the first game of the season on Sunday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. For the Pirates, they start the season 1-0, thanks in large part to starting pitcher Francisco Liriano, as they beat the Cardinals 4-1 in Pittsburgh. 

Although it was just 39 degrees when Liriano threw out the first pitch at PNC Park, the sun was shining bright and the fans were excited to kick off the 2016 season with high hopes for Clint Hurdle's Bucs. 

Liraino shines on both sides of the ball 

Francisco Liriano showed signs of brilliance on Sunday, finishing the game allowing just three hits in six innings of shutout baseball. Liriano also tied a Pirates Opening Day record with 10 punchouts, but struggled with his command at times as he put five men on base via base on balls. 

Liriano didn't just shine on the mound, however. The veteran southpaw also drove in the first run of the Major League season. He drove home Gregory Polanco in the second inning with a single with runners at the corners. In what seemed like a sure-fire bunt situation, manager Clint Hurdle gave Liriano the green light, despite being a career .121 hitter. 