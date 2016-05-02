Surging Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox do battle in Windy City

Talk about stark turnarounds. 

After finishing the 2015 season in the cellar in both of their respective divisions, the Chicago White Sox (18-8) and the Boston Red Sox (15-10) have soared to garner the top spot in each of their respective divisions as the page turns to May, with the two squads prepping to face off in their first meeting of the season at U.S. Cellular Field in the South Side of Chicago for a three-game set which begins on Tuesday night. 

Red Sox ride bats to strong start

For the Red Sox, winners of six of their last seven games and nine of their last 12 contests overall, the backbone of their surge to first place in the AL East has undoubtedly been their impressive performance at the plate. 

Thus far, Boston has piloted the American League in runs per game with a stellar average of 5.36 and runs scored with 134, underlining their ability to place runners on the base paths in a hurry while possessing the capability to harness the key base knock when necessary. 

The Red Sox team on-base percentage of .347 and batting average of .285 has pioneered the American League thus far as well, while their slugging percentage has ranked second and their 67 doubles towers over the Detroit Tigers second-place total of 41 doubles in that category, all despite smashing just 21 home runs to date. 