Boston Red Sox look to continue success against New York Yankees in weekend series

While the New York Yankees may have finished nine games ahead of their bitter rival, the Boston Red Sox, in the AL East standings in 2015, it appears as if the guard has changed hands since the two team concluded last year's campaign. 

Hampered by a six-game losing streak, which ended with a 7-0 slaughtering of the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night, the embattled Yankees lost designated hitter Alex Rodriguez to the 15-day disabled list with a strained hamstring and outfielder Brett Gardner suffered a right elbow injury after being hit with a pitch, creating a media firestorm around a team which has began its season with a 9-17 record and a journey to the cellar of the division. 