Clay Buchholz looks to follow up strong outing in matchup against Oakland Athletics

With Boston Red Sox (18-13) fans clamoring for his demise and manager John Farrell pressuring him to ramp up his intensity and effectiveness following a porous beginning to the season, starting pitcher Clay Buchholz answered the call with undeniable resolve last Wednesday against the American League-leading Chicago White Sox

The 31-year old Texan recovered after allowing a two-run bomb to White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu in the first inning to last seven innings while limiting Chicago to just two runs and three hits on the night, piloting his team to a crucial 5-2 win which led to them taking the series as a whole.