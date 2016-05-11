Boston Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. reaching unprecedented territory

Just two seasons ago, the career of Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. appeared lost, with the 26-year old scuffling to find any sort of momentum at the plate to accompany his stifling defensive efforts in the field.

Now, the .310-hitting Bradley Jr. has shelled the faults of his former self, emerging as one of the American League's premier hitting threats at his position with an MLB-leading 16-game hitting streak in which he has knocked three home runs, 11 extra-base hits, and 18 RBI, increasing his on-base percentage to .358, his OPS to .906, and his slugging percentage to .549, the tenth-best mark in the AL.

Bradley Jr. turns season around with hitting streak

On April 28, following a 1-for-4 outing in a loss to the Atlanta Braves, Bradley Jr. was toiling offensively, returning to old habits while batting just .240 with a .293 OBP and a .387 slugging percentage.

His power numbers had been sacked, and his offensive output was reminiscent of his past reputation, a player who was a dynamo in the outfield but an easy out at the plate.

However, since that performance, Bradley Jr. has simply torn the cover off of the ball, elevating his numbers to unforeseen standards as the Red Sox have soared to a 20-13 record, seven games above .500 for the first time since their championship-winning 2013 campaign.

Through the most recent 15 games entering May 10, Bradley Jr. had amounted the highest OPS in the majors at 1.215, an absurdly high figure.

In the month of May, the Richmond, Va. native has batted .406 while compiling a slugging percentage of .719 and an OPS of 1.160. While his numbers may not have been pretty in late April, his statistics now match up with some of the most formidable hitters in the American League.

With showings such as his performance in Monday night's 14-7 win over the Oakland Athletics in which he went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and six RBI, Bradley Jr. now has one more extra-base hit than 2014 AL MVP Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels (15 to 14) and the same amount of runs (16) while displaying just one fewer RBI (22 to 23), two fewer hits, and a batting average that is just four points below one of the most daunting batters in the major leagues.

Patience is a virtue for Bradley Jr.

Staying patient at the plate has been a primary factor in Bradley Jr.'s transformation.

With an approach that relied solely on his ability to pull fastballs on the inner half of the plate to his strong side, Bradley Jr. was often found jumping off of his front foot when off-speed and outside pitches were tossed in his direction in his early years with the Red Sox, unable to utilize the opposite side of the field or stay back on pitches on which the velocity was dropped.

This resulted in a .198 average, a .265 on-base percentage, and a .266 slugging percentage in 127 games and 384 at-bats in 2014, his first full season in the majors, a plethora of demotions, and a flurry of heartbreaks, all of which now seems distant for the 5'10" 200-pounder.