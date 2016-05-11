Boston Red Sox Jackie Bradley Jr. reaching unprecedented territory

Just two seasons ago, the career of Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. appeared lost, with the 26-year old scuffling to find any sort of momentum at the plate to accompany his stifling defensive efforts in the field. 

Now, the .310-hitting Bradley Jr. has shelled the faults of his former self, emerging as one of the American League's premier hitting threats at his position with an MLB-leading 16-game hitting streak in which he has knocked three home runs, 11 extra-base hits, and 18 RBI, increasing his on-base percentage to .358, his OPS to .906, and his slugging percentage to .549, the tenth-best mark in the AL. 

Bradley Jr. turns season around with hitting streak

On April 28, following a 1-for-4 outing in a loss to the Atlanta Braves, Bradley Jr. was toiling offensively, returning to old habits while batting just .240 with a .293 OBP and a .387 slugging percentage. 

His power numbers had been sacked, and his offensive output was reminiscent of his past reputation, a player who was a dynamo in the outfield but an easy out at the plate. 