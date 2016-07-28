Miguel Cabrera's game-winning home run leads Detroit Tigers to 4-3 win over Boston Red Sox
Miguel Cabrera's smacks the go-ahead dinger in the top of the ninth inning for Detroit. | AP Photo - Elise Amendola

It appears as if Boston Red Sox reliever Brad Ziegler (L, 0-1) is not invincible on the Fenway Park mound after all. 

Miguel Cabrera concludes Brad Ziegler's scoreless streak with Boston 

After allowing just one hit over his first 6.2 innings of scoreless ball with the Red Sox after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this month, Ziegler's run of superhuman status came to an end with two outs in the ninth inning in Boston's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. Facing potentially the most dominant hitter of the past decade in Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera, the side-arm pitcher served up a meatball with the game tied. The .301 hitter obliged, smacking his 21st home run of the season to the opposite field and off of the right field wall for the go-ahead tally for Detroit, leading his team to a three-game series sweep in Beantown. 

With the loss, the Red Sox become the final team to suffer a series sweep in 2016 while losing their fifth game out of the last six. The team finishes off their tumultuous nine-game homestand with a 4-5 record, having dropped to third place in the AL East, three games behind the leading Baltimore Orioles. Detroit, on the other hand, crept within just 2.5 games of the Red Sox for the second Wild Card slot with the victory, locking up their fifth win in seven games, all of which have come away from Comerica Park

Michael Fulmer turns in another strong start 

The Tigers received yet another strong outing from starting pitcher Michael Fulmer, who leads the American League in ERA, WHIP, and opponent OPS since May 21. Receiving the no-decision, Fulmer allowed just three runs on seven hits over 7.2 solid innings of work, striking out three and walking none as his ERA now stands at an AL-best 2.50. 