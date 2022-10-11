2022 National League Wild Card Series: DeGrom, Alonso lift Mets past Padres in Game 2 to even series

Behind a strong outing from Jacob DeGrom and home runs from Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, the New York Mets staved off elimination with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their National League Wild Card series at Citi Field.

"Win or go home", DeGrom said as New York evened the series. "Love pitching here. Mets fans have been great to me. Didn't want to disappoint."

NL batting champion Jeff McNeil hit a two-run double and closer Edwin Diaz came on in the seventh to help preserve the Mets lead. Brandon Nimmo added three hits and a walk.

Blake Snell was looking to close out the series for San Diego, but he was wild, walking four of the first 12 hitters and six overall in 3 2/3 innings.

By contrast, DeGrom struck out eight over six innings, allowing two runs in his first postseason start at home as all four of his prior playoff starts in 2015 came on the road.

"I actually felt like I had my best stuff in the sixth inning", he said.

Trent Grisham homered for the second straight game and after New York went in front for a second time, Jurickson Profar rapped an RBI single in the fifth to tie the game at 2.

San Diego threatened to take the lead with runners at the corners, DeGrom struck out Manny Machado and Josh Bell to end the inning.

"He's one of the best in the game", Machado said. "He did what he does best. We weren't able to open the floodgates."

Alonso, who hit 40 home runs during the regular season, launched the first pitch of the bottom of the inning off reliever Nick Martinez for his first postseason home run.

"This is why we play --- for these moments", he said.

Diaz came on in the seventh inning and with a runner on second, made a tough defensive play on Juan Soto, covering first base on a dribbler hit by the San Diego slugger.

Alonso and Mark Canha drew consecutive walks and McNeil lined a bases-loaded double off of Adrian Morejon through a drawn-in infield and Eduardo Escobar singled home a run against Pierce Johnson. Daniel Vogelbach added a sacrifice fly to make it 7-2.

After getting two outs in the eighth, Diaz was lifted and Adam Ottavino came on in the ninth, retiring Profar on a long fly ball in the ninth and after a walk, Seth Lugo retired Josh Bell with the bases loaded to end the game.