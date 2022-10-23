2022 National League Championship Series Game 3: Schwarber, Segura help Phillies top Padres

Kyle Schwarber homered and Jean Segura hit a go-ahead two-run single as the Philadelphia Phillies crept back in front in the 2022 National League Championship Series with a 4-2 victory in Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.

Segura had an adventurous game before his big hit, botching a soft relay toss at second base and getting picked off in the same inning.

"I made a lot of mistakes, but it's part of baseball", Segura said, playing in his first postseason in his 11-year big league career. "You keep going forward. I came through."

Despite the boos from the Philadelphia crowd, the shortstop has been in worse environments.

"It's just the way we handle the pressure in the Dominican Republic. Even when we play winter ball, we've got guys in the stands, hey, when you get out, we're going to kill you'", he said. "We're going to do something bad to you. It's just the way we play the game out there."

The Phillies played their first NLCS game at home since 2010 and are halfway to their first appearance in the World Series since 2008.

Ranger Suarez gave Philadelphia five solid innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run while throwing 68 pitches. Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado each pitched a scoreless inning and Seranthony Dominguez picked up a six-out save.

Phillies get to Musgrove, take lead in NLCS

Schwarber was able to work a full count against Musgrove and proceeded to deposit the next pitch 405 feet into the right field seats.

Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto followed with walks, but Musgrove got Bryce Harper to hit into a double play and struck out Nick Castellanos.

Musgrove got out of trouble again in the second, stranding Bryson Stott, who doubled with one out, at third.

After dominating the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers in his previous two starts, the San Diego native was shaky at best.

"I don't feel like I was at my best tonight", he said. "Worst I felt in a little while."

Suarez should have escaped the fourth unscathed but Segura took his eye off the ball at second base and dropped the toss for an error and a run scored in what should have been a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.

Segura made up for his fielding errors when he singled into right, driving in two to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead. He was picked off at first, but robbed Ha-Seong Kim of a hit later in the game.

Hoskins flubbed Trent Grisham's routine grounder for a two-base error and he came home on a groundout by Kim to cut it to a 3-2 game.

Alec Bohm chased Musgrove with an RBI double past a diving Juan Soto then exhorted the crowd while at second base.

"We take pride in being able to hit the best", he said. "We see one of those guys toeing the rubber against us, we're going to bring it."

After Josh Bell led off the ninth with a single, Jurickson Profar struck out on a full-count check swing that sent the outfielder into a rage. Profar, who had already slung his bat aside and headed toward first, cursed out third-base umpire Tom Tichenor for ringing him up.

Profar threw his helmet and kicked it as he stormed off the field, and was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett.

"Originally it looked like it might have gone", said San Diego manager Bob Melvin. "Go back and look at it, maybe the bat didn't get out there. It's a close call, tough one. But maybe not.

"It's a big moment, obviously", he said.

Clevinger, Falter get the call for Game 4

In what is largely expected to be a bullpen game, both teams will ask starters Mike Clevinger and Bailey Falter to get them through one turn around the batting order.

Clevinger was shelled in the NLDS against the Dodgers while Falter is making his first career postseason appearance.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:45pm Eastern time.